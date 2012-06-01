June 1 CME live cattle futures gained early Friday on strong wholesale beef prices and solid beef exports, at times shrugging off the stock market battered by disappointing U.S. jobs data and European debt crisis worries. * Live cattle traders cited futures' ongoing compared with recent cash cattle prices as a supportive market feature. * "It's a commodity selloff with the crummy employment report," an analyst said. * "But cattle should recover from this because of the export figure and I expect a fully steady cash market because of beef demand," he said. * USDA reported weekly beef export sales at 20,300 tonnes, mostly to Japan, compared with 14,400 last week. It was the biggest net sales figure since 20,800 on May 10. * Hogs traded mixed featuring profit taking and higher cash hog values. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was up 0.500 cent at 117.600 cents per lb, with August up 0.225 cent at 119.125 cents. * Those with a bullish cash market view cited better-than-expected wholesale beef demand as retailers restock meat cases for post-Memorial holiday grilling. * Market bulls also contend profitable operating margins might compel packers to pay at least steady prices for cattle. * Investors wait for the bulk of cattle in the cash market to change hands. * A handful of live-basis cattle in Nebraska on Thursday traded $1 to $2 per cwt lower than last week at $121 per cwt, said industry sources. Cattle on a dressed basis there moved at $194 to $195, which was steady to $1 higher, sources said. * Packer bids in Texas and Kansas stood at $118 to $119 versus $122 to $123 prices from feedlots. No trades were reported in either state. FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.025 cent at 156.825 cents per lb. September gained 0.150 cent to 158.225 cents. * Feeder cattle were lifted by modest live cattle futures advances. LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.025 cent at 89.775 cents per lb, with July up 0.075 cent to 91.075 cents. * Futures were pressured by profit taking and sentiment that Thursday's limit-up move was overdone. * On the other hand, higher wholesale pork and cash hog prices attracted buyers. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)