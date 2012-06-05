June 5 CME live cattle futures traded mixed early Tuesday as steadily rising wholesale beef prices attracted buyers who also exercised caution while watching nervous stock market trading. * Wall Street investors remained skittish amid persistent worries about Europe's debt crisis. * "I don't see any reason for cattle futures to back off," a CME live cattle trader said. * "The only worries cattle has is Europe which is keeping people on edge," he said. * Hog futures retreated on profit-taking and sentiment that cash hog prices may be close to topping out. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1335 GMT), June was up 0.075 cent at 117.750 cents per lb, with August down 0.050 cent at 119.925 cents. * Futures at times drew support from their price discount to last week's cash cattle prices. * Periodic profit-taking pared gains as traders awaited this week's cash trade. * There were no reported cash bids from packers or prices from feedlots. * "I expect at least a steady cash market based on the beef price and profitable margins," analyst said. * HedgersEdge estimated Monday's average beef packer margin at a positive $28.00 per head versus a positive $6.90 last week. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture Monday pegged wholesale choice beef at $197.62 per cwt, up 37 cents from Friday. * The CME late Monday reported no deliveries against the June contract. FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.125 cent at 158.600 cents per lb. September slipped 0.100 cent to 159.575 cents. * Feeder cattle traded in line with mixed live cattle futures. LEAN HOGS - June was down 0.550 cent at 90.650 cents per lb, with July down 0.450 cent at 90.600 cents. * Futures weighed by profit-taking and the premium compared with CME's latest lean hog index at 84.75 cents. * Traders cited unprofitable pork packer margins and the possibility that cash hog prices may be close to peaking. * "Packers could take action to improve their margins by cutting cash hog prices," an analyst said. * "Also, the short-term void in hog marketings people have been referring to could be coming to an end," he said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)