June 7 CME live cattle futures edged higher early Thursday on
rising wholesale beef prices and extended stock market gains.
* Risk-on equities investors welcomed China's unexpected rate cut move to
jumpstart its slowed economy.
* Cattle futures traders were unfazed by USDA's weekly beef export sales
data showing 18,100 tonnes, compared with 20,300 tonnes last week. The product
was destined mainly to Vietnam and Japan.
* "We're making the comparison to good exports the week before and you have
to expect some slowdown given where the dollar is," an analyst said.
* Hog futures were up slightly on higher wholesale pork prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1345 GMT), June was up 0.375 cent at
118.050 cents per lb, with August up 0.475 cent at 119.775 cents.
* Investors wait for cash cattle to change hands with futures still
underpriced versus cash price expectations.
* So far, packers in Texas and Kansas tabled $118 per cwt bids for cash
cattle versus $122 to $123 prices from feedlots. Live cattle last week brought
mostly $121.
* "Sellers are going to shoot for the $121 knowing packers are making money
and beef is moving even at higher prices," a CME live cattle trader said.
* "Even if cash comes in a dollar lower, futures would still be too cheap,"
he said.
* The government late Wednesday estimated wholesale choice beef at $197.13
per cwt, up 73 cents from Tuesday with select cuts down 38 cents to $184.77.
Sales volume was 331 carloads.
FEEDER CATTLE - August was up 0.675 cent at 158.625 cents per lb.
September rose 0.300 cent to 159.675 cents.
* Futures turned higher with modest live cattle market gains and
short-covering.
LEAN HOGS - June was up 0.200 cent at 92.150 cents per lb, with July
up 0.025 cent at 92.725 cents.
* Futures drew support from higher wholesale pork prices.
* On the other hand, worries packers may lower cash hog bids and curb
slaughter rates due to negative margins limited advances.
