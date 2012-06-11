June 11 CME live cattle and hog futures drew mixed opening calls Monday with support from stronger equities in response to a euro zone rescue package over the weekend for Spain's troubled banks. * Last week's higher cash cattle prices may attract buyers while lower wholesale beef values could motivate sellers. * "The stock market is up on Spain but it may be hard to stay afloat because the rest of Europe's financial problems are still unresolved," a CME live cattle trader said. * "For our part, June cattle futures are at a discount and can't catch up to cash," he said. * Hog futures may open mixed after Friday's cash hog price plunge versus higher wholesale pork values. * LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb. * Traders wait for feedlots to count the number of cattle available for sale this week. * Cash cattle in Texas and Kansas last week sold $1 per cwt higher at $122 per cwt. Live-basis cattle in Nebraska moved $1 to $2 higher at $123 to $124. * "Packers didn't buy a lot of cattle last week at higher prices," an analyst said. * "Although beef prices took a step back Friday, I don't think they're done yet because of tight beef supplies this summer," he said. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture late Friday estimated wholesale choice beef at $196.94 per cwt, down 48 cents from Thursday. Select cuts fell $1.66 to $182.65 on sales volume of 194 carloads. * Profitable packer margins offer support for cash cattle prices. * HedgersEdge.com estimated the beef packer margin for Friday at a positive $24.50 per head, compared with a positive $35.60 a week ago. * However, there is more beef available as cattle enter packing plants heavier than a year ago. * USDA's weekly meat production data estimated last week's dressed cattle weight at 780 pounds versus 767 pounds a year ago. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures are seen tracking live cattle futures activity. LEAN HOGS - Called 0.300 cent per lb higher to 0.300 cent lower. * Retailers continued to buy fresh pork for grilling and Father's Day promotions. * Packers slashed cash hog prices and slaughter rates in an effort to recover lost margins. * Spot June futures remained at a premium compared with CME's lean hog index at 89.12 cents. The spot month expires on June 14. * USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price Friday at $84.80 per cwt, up 94 cents led by pork belly prices that surged $7. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday tumbled $3.59 cents per cwt to $88.53. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)