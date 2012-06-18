June 18 CME live cattle drew mixed calls on
Monday as short-covering after sharp losses last week was seen
as supportive even as mounting concern about Spain's economic
health offset enthusiasm of Greece electing a pro-bailout party.
* CME cattle investors worry global economic instability
could hurt U.S. and export beef demand.
* A firm hog futures open is expected following higher cash
hog and wholesale pork prices.
LIVE CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb.
* Traders await this week's cash cattle trade. Cash last
week brought mostly $118 to $119 per cwt, down $3 to $4 compared
with the week before.
* Although margins remain profitable, packers may again
resist raising cash bids due to expectations for a seasonal
increase in cattle supplies.
* HedgersEdge.com estimated the average beef packer margin
on Friday at positive $22.75 per head, compared with a positive
$25.50 a week ago.
* Retailers could balk at booking large quantities of beef
at current prices.
* The government estimated wholesale choice beef Friday at
$198 per cwt, down 17 cents from Thursday. Select fell 85 cents
to $181.11.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen up 0.300 to down 0.300 cents per lb.
* Futures are seen taking direction from the live cattle
market.
LEAN HOGS - Called 0.010 cent to 0.300 cent per lb higher.
* Packers were forced to pay up for hogs as hot weather
blanketed the Midwest, slowing marketings.
* Retailers purchased pork that is in short supply after
packers cut slaughters to recoup lost margins.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price late
Friday at $94.12 per cwt, up $2.54.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Friday
evening was $3.74 per cwt higher at $100.09.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)