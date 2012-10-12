* Strong cash hogs, pork demand drive futures gains
* Live cattle sag despite supportive cash, beef prices
* Feeder cattle spike as corn prices drift lower
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, Oct 12 U.S. hog futures hit a 2
1/2-month high on Friday, and extended their weekly win streak
to five, fueled by higher cash hog and wholesale pork prices,
said analysts and traders.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange hogs ended up almost 1.8 percent
for the week as grocers feature pork for National Pork Month in
October. That compelled packers who are operating with
profitable margins to raise bids for supplies.
"It's a balancing act in the industry trying to figure out
how much the market will continue to rise because it tends to
perform rather poorly during the November and December period,"
said Vaught Futures Insights president Dan Vaught.
Hams would likely garner considerable buying interest during
the winter holidays while other pork cuts suffer, he said.
Spot October hogs, which expired today at noon CDT,
settled up 0.425 cents per lb to 82.750 cents.
December, the new lead contract, closed 0.875 cents
higher at 78.375 cents. It also led advances because of its
discount to the exchange's lean hog index at 82.28 cents.
Both contracts peaked at 2 1/2-month highs for a second day
in a row.
The average price for hogs in the most-watched
Iowa-Minnesota market Friday morning was $83.42 per cwt. That
was $2.56 higher than on Thursday and up nearly $7 from a week
earlier, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture data.
HedgersEdge.com estimated the average packer margin for
Friday at positive $9.55 per heard, compared with positive $8 on
Thursday and positive $8.70 for Oct. 5.
LIVE CATTLE SLUMP
Live cattle futures dropped on profit taking after recent
gains, but still finished up slightly for a second consecutive
week.
Friday's losses surprised investors who saw cash prices
rise $1 per cwt from last week's $124 sales, retailers buy beef
at current prices and fewer cattle up for sale this week.
The price for choice beef at wholesale Friday morning rose
14 cents per cwt from Thursday to $191.45 and was $1.21 higher
than a week earlier, said USDA.
"We're setting up for a relatively weak fresh red meat
demand period a week or two ahead of Thanksgiving with fairly
big supplies," said Linn Group analyst John Ginzel.
Traders were also indifferent to 10 deliveries reported by
the exchange late on Thursday that were taken by a firm who
willing accepted them.
And although the government's beef export data on Friday
morning was mildly disappointing, the comparisons were made to
larger numbers in recent weeks, a trader said.
USDA data showed beef exports last week at a net 15,100
tonnes, mostly for Canada. That was down 5 percent from the
previous week but up 13 percent from the prior four-week
average.
Spot October closed 0.700 cent per lb lower at
124.600 cents and December finished off 0.425 cent at 125.500
cents.
CME feeder cattle spiked to highs of the day before
settling with modest gains as corn prices reversed Thursday's
steep run up, easing feed input costs.
Feeder cattle finished down more than 1 percent for the
week and suffered their biggest weekly percentage loss since
late-July 2012.
Spot October feeder cattle up 0.350 cent per lb to
143.100 cents. Most-actively traded November closed at
144.225 cents, 0.425 cent higher.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)