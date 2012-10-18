* USDA cattle report positioning offer added support

* Feeder cattle futures recede as corn prices rally

* Dec hogs down, others up on tight supply sentiment

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, Oct 18 U.S. live cattle settled in positive territory for a fourth consecutive session as the recent rise in wholesale beef prices stirred anticipation for higher cash cattle values.

Positioning before the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly cattle-on-feed report on Friday offered extra support to Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle.

Analysts expect Friday's government data to show that the number of cattle placed in feedlots likely fell last month after the worst drought in more than half a century pushed feed costs to all-time highs.

Traders are expecting sellers would receive more money for their cattle after packers cut slaughter rates that pushed up beef prices which improved their margins, said CattleHedging.com analyst Elaine Johnson.

Cash bids stood at $122 per cwt versus $127 to $128 asking prices, said feedlots sources.

The wholesale price for choice beef Thursday morning was $1.13 per cwt higher at $196.84 compared with Wednesday and select cuts were up 31 cents to $181.86, said USDA.

HedgersEdge.com estimated beef packer margin for Thursday at negative $14.35 per head, compared with negative $17.35 on Wednesday and negative $38.55 for Oct. 11, according to HedgersEdge.com.

From Monday to Thursday, packers processed 497,000 head of cattle, 5,000 less than a week earlier and 11,000 fewer than the same period a year ago.

Spot October closed up 0.100 cent per lb to 126.225 cents. December ended at 128.050 cents, 0.450 cent higher.

CME feeder cattle closed weaker amid profit as corn prices rallied, raising feed input costs.

Spot October feeder cattle closed down 0.100 cent to 146.850 cents per lb. Most-actively traded November ended at 149.125 cents, down 0.150 cent.

HOGS MOSTLY HIGHER

December futures ended lower on caution about near-term cash hog price direction while the 2013 contracts advanced on bearish spreading amid tight supply expectations.

"After corn rallied, the money flowed out of front-month hogs into the deferreds with the thought hog farmers will feed fewer animals which could further tighten supplies," a trader said.

December closed 0.325 cent per lb lower at 78.850 cents. February ended at 85.325 cents, up 0.350 cent and April settle 0.850 cent higher at 90.850 cents.

The average hog price in the Iowa/Minnesota market Thursday morning was up $1.04 per cwt to $81.79 after being down $1.48 the night before. (Editing by James Dalgleish)