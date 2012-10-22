* September pork stocks hit 5th straight record
* Drought-infused supplies keep lid on prices
* Hams all-time high, bellies up 79 pct from yr ago
* Fewer hogs in 2013 suggests higher pork prices
By Theopolis Waters
Oct 22 Pork stocks in U.S. warehouses in
September soared to a record high for that month, a government
report showed on Monday, a sign that the rush to market hogs
this summer due to high feed costs may mean fewer hogs and less
pork next year.
The bulk of the price gains could come in the second-half of
next year, analysts said.
"We slaughtered lots of hogs during September, far more than
expected, with a good chunk ending up in cold storage," said
University of Missouri economist Ron Plain.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday reported
end-of-September pork stocks at 630.7 million pounds, up 8
percent from August and up 28 percent from last year. It was the
fifth straight monthly record.
Leading the way was the tally for hams at 213.9 million lbs,
an all-time high for any month. Pork bellies also jumped 79 pct
from a year earlier to 16.9 million lbs.
More hams landed in cold storage facilities for the upcoming
holidays. And some were concerned that high prices for bacon
last summer slowed demand for product, backing bellies up in
storage.
FEWER HOGS, LESS PORK
"Retail pork prices will begin to move up modestly through
next April or May, and a rapid increase in the last half of
2013, due to the reduction in the breeding herd," said
University of Purdue livestock economist Chris Hurt.
He sees retail prices for pork to remain steady to higher
into the end of the year.
The retail pork price in September was $3.50 per lb, compared
with $3.52 in August and $3.56 a year earlier.
Pork prices have come down, but not as much as some had
anticipated given the glut of supplies.
"It's the in-between costs, getting product from the farm
gate to the dinner plate, that adds up and generally doesn't go
down, but goes up over time," said independent market analyst
Bob Brown.
He said any subsequent retail pork price increases may be
more associated with continually rising marketing costs --
everything from transportation to packaging of the product --
and less so because of eventual tighter hog numbers.
PORK MONTH PICK UP SLACK
Linn Group analyst John Ginzel said pork was heavily
featured in grocery stores when prices declined in the middle of
September through October, the latter being National Pork Month.
That will begin to wind down soon, he said.
"We're still are running fairly decent hog numbers and
sizable Saturday kills that appear will be the case for another
week or two," said Ginzel. "I suspect a lot of that product is
going into freezers.
In September, packers processed 2.4 percent fewer hogs that
resulted in a 2.2 percent decline in pork production, both
compared with a year earlier periods. This was because of two
less days to process pork last month.
Still, pork production from January through September was
estimated to be up 2.6 percent versus a year earlier.
The industry is likely stockpiling bellies for use during
the summer bacon-lettuce-and tomato season. Meanwhile, ham
stocks may start to come down soon in preparation for
Thanksgiving and year-end holidays, said Ginzel.
He said the high pork supply could be due to some large
retailers storing items like ribs to sell during the spring and
summer. He did not believe meat packers were storing pork
supplies in order to sell when prices are expected to be higher
next year.
The United States has more than 1,500 public and privately
owned cold storage facilities with a combined capacity of almost
4 billion cubic feet.
Storage length varies depends on the cut of pork, product
quality, how it is frozen, fat content and whether that product
has been cured, said Ginzel.
Some pork can be stored for eight months at zero degrees
Fahrenheit or 10 months at minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit,
according to the World Food Logistics Organization (WFLO)
Commodity Storage Manual. Cured product such as ham and bacon
can be stored for four months at zero degrees Fahrenheit or six
months at minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
Chicago Mercantile Exchange hog futures traded lower in
electronic trading late on Monday due in part to the record pork
supplies.
December CME hogs closed 0.950 cent per lb lower at
78.675 cents in pit trading, and were down 1.025 cents at 78.600
cents in later electronic trading.
(Reporting By Theopolis Waters; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)