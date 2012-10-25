* Some view steady cash prices as disappointing

* Feeders drop with lower live cattle market

* Hogs pull back with cash, wholesale prices

By Theopolis Waters

CHICAGO, Oct 25 U.S. live cattle futures fell more than 1 percent on Thursday as investors took profits and funds liquidated long positions after the market dropped below key technical support levels, said analysts and traders.

R.J. O'Brien floor manager James Brooks described the future's selloff on Thursday as technical related with short-term funds the prime sellers.

Chicago Mercantile Exchange spot October live cattle dropped under the 200-day moving average of 126.12 per cwt. Most-actively traded December slipped beneath the 10 and 20-day moving averages at 126.79 and 126.43 cents.

October closed 0.450 cent per lb lower, or 0.36 percent, at 125.750 cents. December ended at 125.650 cents, 1.425 cent lower or 1.12 percent.

Although cash cattle traded at $127 per cwt, steady with a week ago, some traders were let down after feedlots were unable to receive $128 for their animals.

Also, wholesale choice beef prices may struggle to sustain upward momentum as it approaches the psychological benchmark of $200 per cwt.

The wholesale price for choice beef Thursday morning was up 20 cents per cwt from Wednesday to $199.58, but shy of the $201.18 record set on Oct. 16, 2003.

"Beef is in rarified air and trying to top out as we get closer to Thanksgiving when we feature hams and turkeys," said U.S. Commodities analyst Don Roose.

"Futures traders were also looking for steady-to-higher cash and instead it was steady, so there was some disappointment there," he said.

CME feeder cattle drew pressure from the lower live cattle market and technical selling.

Spot October feeder cattle, which expired today at noon CDT, settled down 0.125 cent or 0.09 percent to 145.300 cents per lb. Most-actively traded November closed 1.125 cents lower, or 0.76 percent, to 146.050 cents.

HOGS WILT

Hog futures turned lower on weaker cash hog prices after wholesale pork demand slowed amid ample supplies, said traders and analysts.

They said packers are less likely to aggressively buy hogs this week after their margins turned negative.

December closed off 0.125 cent per lb, or 0.16 percent, at 78.125 cents. February ended at 84.275 cents, down 0.400 cent or 0.47 percent.

The average hog price in the Iowa/Minnesota market Thursday morning was down 32 cents per cwt from Wednesday to $83.04, USDA said.

HedgersEdge.com showed Thursday's pork packer margin at negative $1.35 per head, their first loss per head since 10 cents on Aug. 23. It also compared with positive $2.25 on Wednesday and positive $9.50 for Oct. 18.

From Monday to Thursday, packers processed 1.735 million hogs, up 4,000 from a week earlier and 17,000 more than the same period a year ago. (Editing by Diane Craft)