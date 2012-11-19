Nov 19 CME live cattle futures are expected to open narrowly mixed on bearish spreading in response to last Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly cattle-on-feed report, analysts and traders said. * The data showed placements fell 13 percent in October to the smallest for the month in 16 years. * Although the report's results were almost inline with expectations, it confirms the trend for tighter cattle supplies ahead which should help bear spreads, a trader said. * Stock market advances, an indicator of consumer confidence and meat demand, could limit potential December live cattle futures declines, he said. * Higher cash hog and wholesale pork values are seen supporting CME hogs. LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 to up 0.200 cent per lb. * Traders will likely factor in last week's mostly $125 to $126 cash cattle trade, which was generally steady with the week before, an analyst said. * Packers curbed cash spending in order to recoup lost margins and lift wholesale beef prices. * They also bought fewer cattle for this week that will be shortened by at least one day due to the Thanksgiving day holiday on Nov. 22. * Packers last week processed 629,000 head of cattle, which was down 0.3 percent from the week before and 1.6 percent below a year ago for the same prior, said USDA. * The government put total beef production last week at 499.9 million lbs, down 0.5 percent from the previous week and up 1.8 percent from a year earlier. FEEDER CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures may draw support from possible deferred-month live cattle gains while pressured by firm corn prices. LEAN HOGS - Seen steady to up 0.300 cent per lb. * Some packers raised bids for cash hogs last Friday to top off supplies before the weekend and as wholesale pork prices turned higher, a trader said. * But, cash bids could again weaken in the near term as ample supplies exceed demand for hogs during the holiday-shortened workweek, he said. * Also, December future's may attract fewer buyers because of its slight premium to CME's lean hog index at 79.97. On Friday December futures closed at 80.325 cents. * Government data showed packers last week processed 2.366 million hogs, up 0.2 percent from the week before and down 0.1 percent from a year ago for the same period. * Pork production last week was up 0.4 percent from the previous week and 1.9 percent below the year earlier. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)