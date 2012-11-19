Nov 19 CME live cattle futures are expected to
open narrowly mixed on bearish spreading in response to last
Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly cattle-on-feed
report, analysts and traders said.
* The data showed placements fell 13 percent in October to
the smallest for the month in 16 years.
* Although the report's results were almost inline with
expectations, it confirms the trend for tighter cattle supplies
ahead which should help bear spreads, a trader said.
* Stock market advances, an indicator of consumer confidence
and meat demand, could limit potential December live cattle
futures declines, he said.
* Higher cash hog and wholesale pork values are seen
supporting CME hogs.
LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 to up 0.200 cent per lb.
* Traders will likely factor in last week's mostly $125 to
$126 cash cattle trade, which was generally steady with the week
before, an analyst said.
* Packers curbed cash spending in order to recoup lost
margins and lift wholesale beef prices.
* They also bought fewer cattle for this week that will be
shortened by at least one day due to the Thanksgiving day
holiday on Nov. 22.
* Packers last week processed 629,000 head of cattle, which
was down 0.3 percent from the week before and 1.6 percent below
a year ago for the same prior, said USDA.
* The government put total beef production last week at
499.9 million lbs, down 0.5 percent from the previous week and
up 1.8 percent from a year earlier.
FEEDER CATTLE - Called up 0.300 to down 0.300 cent per lb.
* Futures may draw support from possible deferred-month live
cattle gains while pressured by firm corn prices.
LEAN HOGS - Seen steady to up 0.300 cent per lb.
* Some packers raised bids for cash hogs last Friday to top
off supplies before the weekend and as wholesale pork prices
turned higher, a trader said.
* But, cash bids could again weaken in the near term as
ample supplies exceed demand for hogs during the
holiday-shortened workweek, he said.
* Also, December future's may attract fewer buyers because
of its slight premium to CME's lean hog index at 79.97. On
Friday December futures closed at 80.325 cents.
* Government data showed packers last week processed 2.366
million hogs, up 0.2 percent from the week before and down 0.1
percent from a year ago for the same period.
* Pork production last week was up 0.4 percent from the
previous week and 1.9 percent below the year earlier.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago)