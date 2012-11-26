Nov 26 CME live cattle futures are expected to open weaker Monday on profit-taking while investors await a clear market direction, analysts and traders said. * Live cattle traders may also monitor cautious stock market trading amid domestic and global economic worries. * The cattle market is due for a correction after being up six days in a row, a trader said. And all eyes will be on the stock market, given nervousness about the "fiscal cliff" situation, he said. * The trader also pointed out that CME live cattle were overbought, based on a Relative Strength Index of 71.50. An RSI above 70 is considered technically overbought. LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 to 0.300 cent per lb. * CME live cattle traders may price in a cash cattle trade steady with last week at $128 per cwt based on tight cattle supplies, an analyst said. * He also cited strong wholesale beef prices that he attributed to renewed meat demand on the East Coast after Hurricane Sandy and to retailers that featured roasts after the Thanksgiving Day holiday. * Also, packing plants were closed at least one day last week because of Thanksgiving, making less beef available to retailers. * The wholesale price for choice beef on Friday was $196.33 per cwt, $1.44 higher than Wednesday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Packers last week processed 583,000 head of cattle, which was down 7.3 percent from the week before and up 3.9 percent from a year ago, the USDA said. * The government put total beef production last week at 461.8 million lbs, down 7.6 percent from the previous week and up 5.4 percent from a year earlier. FEEDER CATTLE - Called down 0.300 to 0.500 cent per lb. * Futures could be pressured by profit-taking and firm corn prices, reducing feedlot demand for younger cattle. LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.300 cent per lb lower to 0.300 cent higher. * A mixed hog open is anticipated, with possible selling due to the December futures' premium to CME's lean hog index at 77.70 cents, an analyst said. * He said mostly firm cash hog and wholesale pork values could motivate buyers. * Packers are buying hogs for the first full work week after the Thanksgiving Day holiday. * Government data showed packers last week processed 2.071 million hogs, down 12.5 percent from the week before and about steady with a year earlier. * Pork production last week dropped 12.2 percent from the previous week and was 1.4 percent below a year earlier. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)