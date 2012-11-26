Nov 26 CME live cattle futures are expected to
open weaker Monday on profit-taking while investors await a
clear market direction, analysts and traders said.
* Live cattle traders may also monitor cautious stock market
trading amid domestic and global economic worries.
* The cattle market is due for a correction after being up
six days in a row, a trader said. And all eyes will be on the
stock market, given nervousness about the "fiscal cliff"
situation, he said.
* The trader also pointed out that CME live cattle
were overbought, based on a Relative Strength Index of 71.50. An
RSI above 70 is considered technically overbought.
LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 to 0.300 cent per lb.
* CME live cattle traders may price in a cash cattle trade
steady with last week at $128 per cwt based on tight cattle
supplies, an analyst said.
* He also cited strong wholesale beef prices that he
attributed to renewed meat demand on the East Coast after
Hurricane Sandy and to retailers that featured roasts after the
Thanksgiving Day holiday.
* Also, packing plants were closed at least one day last
week because of Thanksgiving, making less beef available to
retailers.
* The wholesale price for choice beef on Friday was $196.33
per cwt, $1.44 higher than Wednesday, according to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture.
* Packers last week processed 583,000 head of cattle, which
was down 7.3 percent from the week before and up 3.9 percent
from a year ago, the USDA said.
* The government put total beef production last week at
461.8 million lbs, down 7.6 percent from the previous week and
up 5.4 percent from a year earlier.
FEEDER CATTLE - Called down 0.300 to 0.500 cent per lb.
* Futures could be pressured by profit-taking and firm corn
prices, reducing feedlot demand for younger cattle.
LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.300 cent per lb lower to 0.300 cent
higher.
* A mixed hog open is anticipated, with possible selling due
to the December futures' premium to CME's lean hog index at
77.70 cents, an analyst said.
* He said mostly firm cash hog and wholesale pork values
could motivate buyers.
* Packers are buying hogs for the first full work week after
the Thanksgiving Day holiday.
* Government data showed packers last week processed 2.071
million hogs, down 12.5 percent from the week before and about
steady with a year earlier.
* Pork production last week dropped 12.2 percent from the
previous week and was 1.4 percent below a year earlier.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn)