Nov 29 CME live cattle futures slipped on
Thursday following disappointing U.S. beef export data and
uncertainty about cash cattle prices for this week, analysts and
traders said.
* U.S. Department of Agriculture data showed beef exports
last week at a net 11,800 tonnes, mostly for South Korea. That
was down 23 percent from the previous week and down 22 percent
from the prior four-week average.
* "The export number was not good news and I don't have a
clue about what cash is going to do this week," a trader said.
* Hog futures extended advances after cash hog and wholesale
pork prices moved higher.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CST (1435 GMT), December
was at 127.600 cents per lb, down 0.225 cent. February
slipped 0.100 cent to 131.550 cents.
* Market bulls expect cash cattle to trade about steady with
last week at $128 per cwt, underpinned by tight supplies in
parts of the Plains and improved wholesale beef demand.
* Others see packers focusing more on realigning their poor
margins by cutting kills.
* Cash bids in Texas stood at $124 per cwt against $128
asking prices. There were no bids and asking prices reported
elsewhere in the U.S. Plains.
FEEDER CATTLE - January was up 0.175 cent to 146.250
cents per lb, and March was at 149.100 cents, down 0.200
cent.
* January futures drew support from higher prices for cash
feeder cattle in the most-watched Oklahoma City market. The weak
live cattle market pressured March.
LEAN HOGS - December rose 0.600 cent to 84.425 cents
per lb. February was 0.350 cent higher at 87.925 cents.
* While buying hogs for this week's slaughter, packers again
raised cash hog bids due to profitable margins, an analyst said.
* Processors were also motivated by higher wholesale pork
values as grocers and fast-food restaurants gear up to feature
pork-related products during December, he said.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by John
Wallace)