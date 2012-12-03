Dec 3 CME live cattle futures are expected to open weaker on Monday following lower cash cattle and wholesale beef prices Friday, analysts and traders said. * A firmer hog futures open is anticipated in response to Friday's cash hog and wholesale pork price gains. LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 to 0.300 cent per lb. * Futures traders look to factor in Friday's mostly $125 to $126 per cwt cash cattle trade, which was down $2 to $3 from the week before, an analyst said. * Packers bought a small number of cattle at lower prices, and reduced slaughter rates, to recoup lost margins and help pull up wholesale beef values, he said. * The wholesale price for choice beef on Friday was $195.03 per cwt, $1 lower than Thursday, and select cuts dropped 70 cents to $174.20, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * Packers last week processed 635,000 head of cattle, down 3.8 percent from a year earlier, the USDA said. * The government put total beef production last week at 502.8 million lbs, down 2.3 percent from a year earlier. FEEDER CATTLE - Called down 0.300 to 0.500 cent per lb. * Futures may be pressured by potential live cattle market weakness and higher corn prices, reducing feedlot demand for younger cattle. LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.300 to 0.500 cent per lb higher. * Packers raised bids for cash hogs due to profitable margins and higher prices for pork at retail, led by strong ham demand, an analyst said. * The average hog price in the most-watched Iowa/Minnesota hog market on Friday was $82.92 per cwt, $2.45 higher than Thursday, according to USDA. * The wholesale price for pork on Friday was up 59 cents per cwt from Thursday to $84.78, said USDA. * Traders also cited tight hog supplies based on the decline in hog weights compared with a year ago, indicating that producers may be current in marketing their animals. * Government data showed hog weights nationally last week at 276 lbs, down 4 lbs from a year earlier. * USDA reported last week's pork production at 492.4 million lbs, down 0.5 percent from the same period a year ago. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; editing by John Wallace)