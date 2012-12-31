Dec 31 CME live cattle futures are expected to open mixed on Monday as investors square positions on the final trading day of the year, analysts and traders said. * Spot December futures may be pressured by its premium to last week's cash prices. * But 10 new deliveries posted by the CME late on Friday may limit spot December losses because a brokerage firm accepted physical delivery. * The spot December contract is set to expire Monday at noon CST (1800 GMT). * The February trading month could draw support from expectations for tighter cash cattle supplies in the coming year. LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.200 cent to up 0.200 cent per lb. * Traders wait for feedlots to tally the number of cattle available for sale this week. Cash cattle last week moved at $127 per cwt, up $1 from the week before. * February futures will take over as the new lead trading month at a premium to cash, an analyst said. * However, colder weather is settling into the U.S. Plains, slowing cattle weight gains that could support cash prices, he said. * Investors will monitor beef demand in the near term as consumers focus on paying off year-end holiday credit-card debt, an analyst said. FEEDER CATTLE - Called 0.200 cent per lb lower to 0.200 cent higher. * Futures could follow mixed live cattle market trading. LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.400 to 0.700 cent per lb lower. * Futures may respond to Friday's bearish USDA quarterly hog report. The data showed the U.S. hog herd nearly steady, rather than down slightly, with a year ago levels. * Generally weak cash hog and wholesale pork prices could weigh on futures, a trader said. * But packers may raise cash hog bids soon as colder temperatures in the western Midwest slow hog weight gains, making them less available to packers. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)