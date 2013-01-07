Jan 7 CME live cattle are expected to open narrowly weak on Monday, weighed by futures' premium to last week's light cash cattle sales, analysts and traders said. * They also cited lower wholesale beef prices as possibly pressuring futures on Monday. * But, sentiment that futures' losses on Friday were overdone could generate buying on breaks, a trader said. LIVE CATTLE - Seen down 0.100 to 0.300 cent per lb. * Investors on Monday were still awaiting results from last week's cash cattle trade. * Roughly 3,500 head moved in Texas late on Friday at $128 per cwt, up $1 from last week, a feedlot source said. There were no reported sales by feedlot sources elsewhere in the Plains where cattle remained priced at $130 or more. * Retailers are hesitant to buy beef at current price levels as consumers continue to pay off year-end holiday credit card debt, an analyst said. FEEDER CATTLE - Called 0.300 to 0.500 cent per lb lower. * Futures could drop on profit taking and higher corn prices. LEAN HOGS - Seen 0.300 cent to 0.500 cent per lb higher. * Packers raised cash hog bids while keeping pace with strong wholesale pork demand, traders and analysts said. * Also, declining hog weights suggest producers are current in sending their animals to market, which is supportive to cash prices in the near term, one trader said. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters in Chicago; Editing by Grant McCool)