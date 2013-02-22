* Feb 1 feedlot cattle supply down 6 pct yr-over-year * Jan. placements up 2 pct yr-over-yr, top forecasts * Marketings up 6 pct from yr ago, beat estimate * Report viewed mixed for cattle futures on Monday By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO Feb 22 The number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots in January rose for the first time in eight months, a government report showed on Friday, a sign that the worst drought in more than half a century continued to impact the industry. The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed placements up 2 percent from a year earlier to 1.876 million head, showing its first monthly increase since May. The average of analysts estimates was for a 0.4 percent gain. Ranchers have been forced to move cattle into feedlots from drought-damaged pastures. USDA put the supply of cattle in feedlots on Feb. 1 at 11.073 million head, or 93.8 percent of the year-ago, which matched the average trade estimate. The government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, in January was up about 6 percent from a year earlier at 1.917 million head versus a forecast for a 4.8 percent increase. Analysts said the larger-than-expected placements could weigh on deferred live cattle contracts at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange when the market reopens on Monday morning. They said the higher-than-expected marketings may support nearby cattle contracts. (Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)