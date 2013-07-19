* July 1 feedlot cattle supply down 3 pct year-over-year
* June placements down 5 pct, matched forecasts
* Marketings in June down 4 pct, better than expected
* Report viewed neutral, mildly bullish futures on Monday
(Adds background; analysts' comments; cattle prices; CME live
cattle close)
By Theopolis Waters
CHICAGO, July 19 The number of cattle placed in
U.S. feedlots last month was down 5 percent from a year earlier,
a government report showed on Friday, a slowdown that analysts
attributed to healthy grazing pastures that kept cattle out of
feedyards.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed June placements at
1.587 million head, compared with 1.664 million a year earlier.
It was the smallest June placements since 2009's 1.391 million.
Analysts, on average, expected a 5.3 percent decrease.
In addition, USDA reported the July 1 feedlot cattle supply
was 97 percent of a year ago, or 10.368 million head. While that
matched analysts' estimate, it also was the smallest July 1
feedlot supply since 2010's 10.071 million.
"Cattle placed under 700 lbs were sharply lower while those
over 800 lbs were up sharply suggests ranchers were in no hurry
to pull calves off grazing pastures into feedlots," University
of Missouri livestock economist Ron Plain said.
Before the report, analysts said much-needed spring rains
had revived pastures that had been shriveled by last year's
drought. The improved grazing conditions allowed ranchers to
fatten young cattle at less cost and at a slower pace than in
feedlots.
Although June corn prices eased from May levels, they were
still historically high, which discouraged feedyards from
aggressively bringing in young cattle.
"Feedlots wanted to stay current because of significant
market losses tied to high-priced corn and increased costs for
younger cattle," said U.S. Commodities analyst Don Roose.
Feedlots are also drawing from a smaller feeder cattle pool
after last year's historic drought destroyed pastures, shrunk
the herd and forced cattle into feedyards ahead of schedule.
Expectations for more declines in cattle supplies in the
coming months should mean supermarket beef prices will stay near
record highs through 2014, economists and analysts said.
Monthly government retail price data showed the average beef
price in June at $5.29 per lb, just shy of its all-time high of
$5.30 per lb set in March and up from $4.93 a year ago.
Jim Robb, director of the Livestock Marketing Information
Center said the number of heifers in feedlots were larger than
anticipated.
Heifers that were designated to be on ranches earlier this
year for breeding purposes entered feedyards because of the lack
of profitability and the drought that still exists in parts of
the country, he said.
USDA said the number of cattle marketed to meat packers in
June was 96 percent of a year earlier, or 1.895 million head,
versus the forecast of 94.5 percent. It was the smallest June
marketings since USDA began the data series in 1996.
Analysts called the report neutral to mildly supportive for
Monday's live cattle contracts at the Chicago Mercantile
Exchange.
"Traders may focus on the cash cattle prices on Friday that
came in mostly steady at $119 per hundredweight (cwt) with
optimism that remaining cattle would trade higher," said Roose.
And, he said wholesale beef prices appeared to have
stabilized after the heat wave across much of the country hurt
demand for grilling.
