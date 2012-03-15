(In first paragraph, corrects to read "early on Thursday" and
"after Wednesday's losses")
March 15 CME live cattle turned higher
early Thursday on short-covering after Wednesday's losses and
hopes that retailers buy beef for spring grilling, which would
reverse the recent downtrend in wholesale prices.
* Cattle futures were also supported by extended U.S. stock
market advances, and the weaker dollar, in response to U.S.
jobless claims for last week that returned to a four-year low.
* The stock market trading above 13,000 points helps rebuild
consumer confidence in the economy, said an analyst who added
that the soft dollar is positive for U.S. meat exports.
* Hog futures rallied on short-covering and Wednesday's jump
in cash hog prices.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1445 GMT), April up
0.450 cent per lb at 127.475 cents and June up 0.450 cent
at 124.350 cents.
* Bullish traders are anticipating that cash cattle would
trade steady with last week's $127 per cwt sales based on fewer
cattle up for sale this week.
* Market bulls also contend that supermarkets may be more
willing to purchase beef at lower wholesale price levels as they
prepare to meet consumer demand for grilling.
* Bearish investors are betting on a lower cash cattle price
result given packer margins that have been in the red for six
months while beef prices at wholesale continued to decline.
* Packers bids for cash-basis cattle in the Plains stood at
$124 per cwt against sellers who priced their animals at $129,
according to feedlot sources.
FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.075 cent at 155.275 cents
per lb and April up 0.350 cent at 157.575 cents.
* Futures were pulled up by higher live cattle contracts.
LEAN HOGS - April up 0.400 cent per lb at 87.800
cents and June up 0.350 cent at 94.900 cents.
* Hog market investors were encouraged that packers spent
more for cash hogs to round out this week's slaughter schedule
despite lagging wholesale pork prices.
* "Futures firmed off that impressive cash performance
yesterday," said a livestock market analyst.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price Wednesday
afternoon at $83.76 per cwt, down 60 cents.
* Government estimated the average benchmark Iowa/southern
Minnesota cash hog price on Wednesday evening up $1.50 per cwt
at $87.10.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Alden Bentley)