March 16 CME live cattle traded higher
early on Friday, lifted by short-covering ahead of the weekend
while investors priced in futures' discount to this week's
steady-to-weaker cash cattle prices.
* Cattle traders were also encouraged by extended equities
advances tied to positive Labor Department Consumer Price Index
data and the weaker dollar -- both of which are beneficial for
domestic and export demand for beef, an analyst said.
* Hog futures dipped in response to lower prices for cash
hogs and pork at wholesale.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:40 a.m. CDT (1340 GMT), April up
0.875 cent per lb at 126.450 cents and June up 0.700 cent
at 123.550 cents.
* "We put on the market what we took off late yesterday that
put April futures at around 125.50 cents at the close, which
made us way under priced to cash," a CME cattle trader said.
* Cash cattle in the Plains on Thursday traded from $126 to
$127, which was steady to $1 per cwt lower than last week.
* Traders cited the continued decline in wholesale beef
prices as a negative market factor. But, they said that based on
this week's improved sales volume, retailers are buying product
in larger quantities at lower price levels for grilling
specials.
* U.S. government late Thursday estimated the average price
for choice beef at $190.20 per cwt, which was down 67 cents. The
price for select dropped 57 cents to $188.58 with a total volume
of 287 carloads.
FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.375 cent at 154.725 cents
per lb and April up 0.625 cent at 156.600 cents.
* Futures garnered support from live cattle market gains.
LEAN HOGS - April down 0.050 cent per lb at 86.850
cents and June down 0.025 cent at 94.100 cents.
* Bearish traders were moved by lower cash hog prices as
packers try to bring their margins back in line while wholesale
pork values continued to struggle.
* USDA estimated the average wholesale pork price on
Thursday afternoon at $82.73 per cwt, down $1.03.
* Government estimates for the average price of hogs at the
closely watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market Thursday evening
$1.03 per cwt lower at $86.03.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)