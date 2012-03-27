March 27 CME live cattle futures rose early Tuesday on short-covering and the market's discount to cash cattle prices last week and expectations for at least steady cash values this week. * Hog futures were down slightly in response to lower cash prices. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:45 a.m. CDT (1445 GMT), April up 0.200 cent per lb at 124.750 cents and June up 0.200 cent at 121.300 cents. * Investors are anticipating a steady cash cattle trade based on fewer cattle for sale in parts of the Plains. However the overall number of cattle available is up about 1,600 head, said feedlot sources. * Packers may resist spending more fore cattle given their margins, estimated by HedgersEdge.com, at a negative $70.80 per head for Monday. It was a negative $52.50 a week ago. FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.050 cent at 153.700 cents per lb and April up 0.800 cent at 153.350 cents. * Futures were lifted by firmer live cattle market. LEAN HOGS - April down 0.200 cent per lb at 84.675 cents and June down 0.100 cents at 92.775 cents. * Packers trimmed prices for cash hogs, which are plentiful, while attempting to realign their negative operating margins. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Monday evening was 57 cents per cwt lower at $82.09. * Pork packer margins for Monday was estimated at a negative $10.15 per head, compared with a negative $12.00 last week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)