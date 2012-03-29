March 29 CME live cattle futures losses on Wednesday lingered into early Thursday's session, weighed by negative fallout about ammonia-treated ground beef, labeled "pink slime" by critics, that continued to pressure wholesale beef prices. * Agribusiness giant Cargill Inc. said on Wednesday it would cut production of the beef filler, which the industry terms lean finely textured beef. * "If plants keep that product out of production, longer term it will be bullish for the market because beef supplies are going to get tight," an analyst said. * Hog futures trended lower amid weak wholesale pork values. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:40 a.m. CDT (1440 GMT), April down 0.125 cent per lb at 124.325 cents and June down 0.250 cent at 120.250 cents. * Investors awaited this week's cash cattle sales. Bids from packers in the Plains stood at $124 per cwt versus $127 to $128 asking prices. * There were unconfirmed reports that "a handful" of live-basis cattle in Nebraska on Wednesday moved at $126 to $127, which would be steady with last week, a CME cattle trader said. * USDA Wednesday afternoon estimated the average price for choice beef at wholesale at $184.24 per cwt, down $1.20. Select cuts dropped $1.06 to $184.32 with a total sales volume of 272 carloads. FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.300 cent at 154.075 cents per lb and April down 0.025 cent at 152.950 cents. * Futures traded mixed with spot March futures tracking CME's feeder cattle index at 153.90. The spot month will expire at noon today. LEAN HOGS - April down 0.450 cent per lb at 83.325 cents and June down 0.625 cents at 91.550 cents. * Pork processors limited the price they paid for cash hogs while trying to recoup lost margins as wholesale pork demand slowed. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Wednesday evening was up 8 cents per cwt at $81.53. * Pork packer margins for Wednesday was estimated at a negative $5.60 per head, compared with a negative $12.50 last week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)