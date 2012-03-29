March 29 CME live cattle futures losses on
Wednesday lingered into early Thursday's session, weighed by
negative fallout about ammonia-treated ground beef, labeled
"pink slime" by critics, that continued to pressure wholesale
beef prices.
* Agribusiness giant Cargill Inc. said on Wednesday it would
cut production of the beef filler, which the industry terms lean
finely textured beef.
* "If plants keep that product out of production, longer
term it will be bullish for the market because beef supplies are
going to get tight," an analyst said.
* Hog futures trended lower amid weak wholesale pork values.
LIVE CATTLE - At 8:40 a.m. CDT (1440 GMT), April down
0.125 cent per lb at 124.325 cents and June down 0.250
cent at 120.250 cents.
* Investors awaited this week's cash cattle sales. Bids from
packers in the Plains stood at $124 per cwt versus $127 to $128
asking prices.
* There were unconfirmed reports that "a handful" of
live-basis cattle in Nebraska on Wednesday moved at $126 to
$127, which would be steady with last week, a CME cattle trader
said.
* USDA Wednesday afternoon estimated the average price for
choice beef at wholesale at $184.24 per cwt, down $1.20. Select
cuts dropped $1.06 to $184.32 with a total sales volume of 272
carloads.
FEEDER CATTLE - March up 0.300 cent at 154.075 cents
per lb and April down 0.025 cent at 152.950 cents.
* Futures traded mixed with spot March futures tracking
CME's feeder cattle index at 153.90. The spot month will expire
at noon today.
LEAN HOGS - April down 0.450 cent per lb at 83.325
cents and June down 0.625 cents at 91.550 cents.
* Pork processors limited the price they paid for cash hogs
while trying to recoup lost margins as wholesale pork demand
slowed.
* The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at
the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Wednesday evening
was up 8 cents per cwt at $81.53.
* Pork packer margins for Wednesday was estimated at a
negative $5.60 per head, compared with a negative $12.50 last
week.
