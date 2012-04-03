April 3 CME live cattle futures were firmer early Tuesday as they were considered undervalued based on last week's cash cattle prices and what packers might spend for animals this week. * Traders were optimistic that supermarkets will stock up on beef for grilling specials after Easter. * Hog futures traded weaker on profit-taking and flat cash hog and wholesale pork prices. LIVE CATTLE - At 8:35 a.m. CDT (1435 GMT), April up 0.175 cent at 121.025 cents per lb and June up 0.050 cent at 116.850 cents. * "Packers and feedlots are going to be cautious about cash cattle because of futures," a CME cattle trader said. * He said a $121 cash cattle trade, based on the April contract, is unlikely because packers need to buy cattle for upcoming grilling features. * By the same token, he said, processors are looking to buy cattle steady or below last week's $125 cash trade due to their extremely negative profit margins. * HedgersEdge.com estimated Monday's beef packer margin at a negative $107.40 per head, compared with a negative $70.80 a week ago. * USDA Monday afternoon estimated the average price for choice beef at wholesale at $184.10 per cwt, up 73 cents. Select cuts slipped 5 cents to $182.35 with a total sales volume of 174 carloads. FEEDER CATTLE - April up 0.375 cent at 149.900 cents per lb and May up 0.375 cent at 149.800 cents. * Futures were supported by modest live cattle advances despite lower cash prices at the benchmark Oklahoma City cash feeder cattle market. * Feeder cattle contracts are also undervalued compared with CME's feeder cattle index at 153.93 cents. LEAN HOGS - April down 0.275 cent per lb at 84.475 cents and June down 0.125 cent at 92.050 cents. * "Futures overdid it to the upside yesterday and people are waiting to see if pork demand can gain some traction after Easter," an analyst said. * Packers are resisting paying up for hogs while eying negative margins and abundant hog supplies. * The government's estimate for the average price of hogs at the benchmark Iowa/southern Minnesota market Monday evening was up 5 cents per cwt at $80.80. * Pork packer margins for Monday was estimated at a negative $5.15 per head, compared with a negative $10.15 last week. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)