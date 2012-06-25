June 25 CME live cattle drew lower calls on
Monday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture monthly
cattle-on-feed report on Friday more cattle placed in feedlots
and less animals marketed in May than expected.
* Traders also cited the government's monthly cold storage
report Friday in which USDA pegged total beef stocks in May at a
record high 498.6 million lbs. That was down 4 percent from the
prior month and up 11 percent from a year ago.
* A firm hog futures opening is anticipated based on higher
cash hog and wholesale pork prices, but record large May pork
inventories may limit futures advances.
* Pork supplies in Friday's USDA report were at 636.1
million lbs, which was down 4 percent from the previous month
and up 16 percent versus last year
* Cattle and hog futures may encounter stock market pressure
amid renewed worries over Europe's debt crisis.
LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.300 to 0.500 cents per lb lower.
* Investors await this week's cash cattle sales after cash
last week brought mostly $116 per cwt, which was $3 lower than
the week before.
* Packers may again attempt to lower bids for cattle because
they will require fewer animals for next week's U.S.
Independence Day holiday-shortened workweek, an analyst said.
* Wholesale beef prices may also taper off as grocers fill
their needs for upcoming holiday grilling specials.
FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.500 to 1.000 cents per lb lower.
* Futures were likely to open lower with live cattle market.
* Investors also point to sharply higher corn futures, which
could mean increased feed costs for cattle feeding operations.
LEAN HOGS - Called 0.100 cent to 0.300 cent per lb higher.
* Speculative buyers are encouraged by packers raising bids
for hogs amid tight supplies.
* The shortage of hogs and supermarkets booking product for
the U.S. Independence Day holiday helped lift wholesale pork
prices.
* China's pig farmers should cut supply to stabilize pork
prices, the country's top economic planning body said on Monday.
(Reporting by Theopolis Waters)