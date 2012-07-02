July 1 CME live cattle were called weak on Monday on slowed wholesale beef demand and profit-taking after Friday's end-of-quarter short-covering rally. * A mixed hog open is expected as traders digest last Friday's U.S. Department of Agriculture report that analysts viewed as neutral to mildly bullish for futures. LIVE CATTLE - Called 0.200 to 0.300 cents per lb lower. * USDA late Friday estimated the average price for wholesale choice beef at $194.66 per cwt, down $1.46 from Thursday. Select cuts tumbled $2.24 to $178.09. * "Beef prices were miserable. Retailers have what they need for the holiday and the heat may be slowing things down a bit on the grilling side," a CME cattle trader said. * Investors will consider last week's unusually light cash cattle trade at $116 per cwt, which was steady compared with the week before. * "A bullish trader may see that as packers being short-bought for this week while bears view it as cattle backing up because packers didn't buy as many cattle last week," a CME live cattle trader said. * Market participants are anticipating a choppy trading session in light volume as investors even up positions before Wednesday's U.S. Independence Day holiday. FEEDER CATTLE - Seen 0.500 to 1.000 cents per lb lower. * Futures were likely to open lower as corn prices moved higher which could raise feed costs for cattle feeding operators. LEAN HOGS - Called down 0.300 cent to up 0.300 cent per lb. * Near-term cash hog and wholesale pork price weakness may pressure July and August futures. * But expectations hot weather would result in fewer hogs coming to market could lend futures support. * USDA estimated the average cash hog price Friday in the most-watched Iowa/southern Minnesota market down 22 cents per cwt to $99.15. * The government's average wholesale pork price Friday dropped 72 cents per cwt to $95.43. (Reporting by Theopolis Waters)