* Sept. 1 feedlot cattle supply down 7.0 pct year-over-year * August placements down 11 pct year-over-year * Marketings in August down 4.0 pct from year ago * Report seen as bullish for cattle futures on Monday (Adds analysts' comments, cash cattle prices, CME live cattle close) By Theopolis Waters CHICAGO, Sept 20 The number of cattle placed in U.S. feedlots in August fell 11 percent from a year earlier to their lowest level for that month in 17 years, a government report showed on Friday. Analysts attributed the decline in part to multi-year droughts that hurt crops which drove up feed costs, resulting in fewer cattle for feedlots to draw from now. Sufficient grazing land kept cattle out of feedyards longer. And fewer cattle entered U.S. feedyards as Canadian and Mexican imports dwindled. Contributing to last month's placement decline was the high cost of young cattle. Those prices offset the price of corn which eased from last summer's drought-infused record highs. The U.S. Department of Agriculture showed August placements at 1.788 million head, compared with 2.007 million a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected an 8.3 percent decrease instead of the 11 percent decline. The placements were the smallest for any August since USDA began the current data series in 1996. John Ginzel, an analyst with Linn Group, called August's placement outcome "shockingly low" compared with a year ago. USDA's data showed a continued sharp downtrend in light-weight animals being placed as fewer cattle are being brought in from Mexico. Grass is also sufficient enough for ranchers to feed cattle outside feedlots longer, Ginzel said. "Most ranchers and farmers hate to see grass go to waste because it doesn't generate revenue for them." Rich Nelson, chief strategist with Allendale Inc, said August placements confirm the industry will experience a supply deficit through the first half of 2014. Some feedlots resisted pulling in feeder cattle for fattening after losing money for more than two years, said Nelson. He added that some ranchers may be holding back heifers in an effort to expand their herds. USDA put the feedlot cattle supply as of Sept. 1 at 9.876 million head, or 93 percent of the year-earlier total. Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expected 93.4 percent. And the government said the number of cattle sold to packers, or marketings, in August was 96 percent of a year earlier, or 1.883 million head, versus analysts' forecast of 95.3 percent. There was one less slaughter day in August 2013 than in August 2012, and fewer cattle are available now than last year, said analysts. They said the government report and higher cash cattle prices on Friday are positive for live cattle contracts early on Monday at the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. "The report should be more supportive for the deferred futures contracts than the nearby trading months. But both are likely to go up, given the cash trade," Ginzel said. On Friday, CME live cattle futures for October delivery closed up 0.025 cent per lb at 125.950 cents. (Editing by David Gregorio and Matthew Lewis)