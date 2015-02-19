WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. meat and poultry production will rise to a record 95.13 million pounds in 2015, with gains in pork and poultry output more than offsetting a slight drop in beef production, the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast on Thursday.

Total U.S. pork production was seen up 5.5 percent at 24.09 million pounds, while poultry output was forecast to rise 3.6 percent to 39.95 million pounds, both all-time highs, USDA said. Beef production this year was expected to drop 0.1 percent to 24.22 million pounds.

Average hog prices in 2015 were forecast at $56.00 per hundredweight, down 26.3 percent from last year's record $76.03 per cwt, and average steer prices were seen rising 4.8 percent to a record $162.00 per cwt, the USDA said. (Reporting by Karl Plume, Julie Ingwersen and Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)