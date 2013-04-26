SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 LivingSocial, the second-largest daily deal company behind Groupon Inc, said on Friday that it was hit by a cyber attack that may have affected more than 50 million customers.

The company said the attack on its computer systems resulted in unauthorized access to customer data including names, email addresses, date of birth for some users, and "encrypted" passwords.

LivingSocial stressed that customer credit card and merchants' financial and banking information were not affected or accessed. The company also does not store passwords in plain text.

"We are actively working with law enforcement to investigate this issue," the company, part-owned by Amazon.com Inc, wrote in an email to employees.