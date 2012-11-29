Nov 28 U.S. daily deals online firm Living Social Inc is expected to announce on Thursday it is cutting 400 jobs, representing 9 percent of its workforce, as demand for daily deals and emailed daily discounts dries up, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the plans.

The Washington-based company's workforce has increased nearly 10-fold since the beginning of 2010 and it currently employs about 4,500 people worldwide, the Journal said. ()

Retail website Amazon.Com Inc owns a 30 percent stake in Living Social and booked a third-quarter charge of $169 million on the holding.

Living Social declined to comment to Reuters on the Journal report.