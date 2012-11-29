Nov 28 U.S. daily deals online firm Living
Social Inc is expected to announce on Thursday it is cutting 400
jobs, representing 9 percent of its workforce, as demand for
daily deals and emailed daily discounts dries up, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing a source familiar with the
plans.
The Washington-based company's workforce has increased
nearly 10-fold since the beginning of 2010 and it currently
employs about 4,500 people worldwide, the Journal said. ()
Retail website Amazon.Com Inc owns a 30 percent
stake in Living Social and booked a third-quarter charge of $169
million on the holding.
Living Social declined to comment to Reuters on the Journal
report.