By Alistair Barr
| SAN FRANCISCO, July 17
LivingSocial, the
second-largest daily deal company, launched its first product
sales business on Tuesday, a move that creates a new competitor
to Groupon Inc's Goods business.
LivingSocial Shop will sell discounted merchandise in deals
that are tied to a theme. The first collection is called Beach
Bound and includes towels, beach toys and a water bottle.
LivingSocial Shop sales will run for seven days and future
collections include Lawn & Leisure, Midsummer Night and
Back-to-School 101, the company said.
Daily deal companies usually offer big discounts on local
services, such as nail salons and restaurants. However, Groupon
launched product deals under the name Groupon Goods last year
and the business has grown quickly.
"LivingSocial offering eCommerce products is a logical next
step," said Jim Moran, co-founder of Yipit, which tracks data in
the daily deal industry. "This is already a sizable business for
Groupon, not to mention the entire flash offer industry."
LivingSocial has been testing product sales in Cincinnati
for several weeks, according to Moran.
The company tested 15 product offers in the city in June and
generated $39,000 in revenue. If the business is rolled out
across the United States, it could generate about $187 million
in annual revenue, Moran estimated.
Groupon shares were down 2.1 percent at $7.51 on Tuesday
morning on the Nasdaq.