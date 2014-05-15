BRIEF-RTI Surgical expands line of tissue matrices in international markets
* Announces expansion of its extensive line of tissue matrices in international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc
* Says it and controlling shareholder Joincare Pharmaceutical Industry Group Co Ltd to increase registered captal of bio-technology JV to 500 million yuan ($80.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/haz39v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2289 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Johnson & johnson sees Actelion acquisition adding 35-50 cents to EPS in 2018