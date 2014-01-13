BRIEF-Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture's Q1 profit down after rises in 2016
April 19 Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture Co Ltd
Jan 13 Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc.
* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 10.1 percent y/y at 486.2 million yuan ($80.34 million)
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/xyb95v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.0521 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore Newsrooms)
April 19 Suzhou Victory Precision Manufacture Co Ltd
* Informs that Ewa Kruk raises her stake in the company to 8.86 percent from 0.78 percent following company's capital increase