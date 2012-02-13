Feb 13 Liz Claiborne Inc said on
Monday that a consultant who has been advising the company on
its Juicy Couture brand will become chief operating officer of
that unit in two weeks.
David Bassuk, formerly head of consulting firm AlixPartners'
global retail practice, will become Juicy's COO on Feb. 27. His
responsibilities will include overseeing the brand's finance,
operations, planning, e-commerce and international business.
Bassuk had been advising Juicy's Chief Creative Officer
LeAnn Nealz on the brand's global operations strategies for
several months.
Liz Claiborne, which sold its namesake brand to J.C. Penney
Co Inc last year, is changing its name to Fifth & Pacific Cos in
May as it focuses on the Juicy Couture, Kate Space and Lucky
Brand units.
Sales have been sluggish at Juicy Couture, its biggest
brand. In its most recent quarter, Juicy's net sales were down
7.2 percent compared to a year earlier.