March 13 Liz Claiborne Inc tapped
a former Tommy Hilfiger executive as its new finance and
operations chief starting next month, saying his combined
experience in both fields is important as the clothesmaker and
retailer looks to cut costs.
George Carrara will become both COO and CFO on April 2 and
be in charge of Liz Claiborne's finances, global operations and
information technology.
Carrara most recently worked for Tommy Hilfiger, which was
sold to PVH Corp in 2010, as COO of its North American
business.
In the last few years, Liz Claiborne has sold off many
brands, including its namesake, to lessen its debt load and
focus on the businesses where it sees the most potential, such
as Juicy Couture and kate spade.
Last month, Liz Claiborne reported lower-than-expected sales
in the holiday quarter, with a sharp decline at Juicy Couture.