Jan 4 Liz Claiborne Inc said it is
changing its name to Fifth & Pacific Companies to reflect the
sale of its namesake brand, and to focus on its core brands.
The owner of the Juicy Couture, kate spade and Lucky Brand,
which has been revamping itself to cut debt, said it will begin
trading as Fifth & Pacific Companies Inc under the symbol "FNP"
on the New York Stock Exchange.
The change will be effective on or about May 15, the company
said.
Liz Claiborne has sold, licensed, or closed a bunch of
underperforming brands in recent years and switched its
attention to its own retail stores.
Last year in September, Liz Claiborne sold its global Mexx
business and said in October that it was selling its Liz
Claiborne and Monet brands to J.C. Penney Co Inc for
$267.5 million.
Shares of the New York-based company, closed at $8.61 on
Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.