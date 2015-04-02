FRANKFURT, April 2 German regional development
bank L-Bank has filed a suit at the European Court of
Justice seeking to escape direct supervision by the European
Central Bank, L-Bank said on Thursday.
The ECB had placed the Landeskreditbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foederbank, which had assets of 70.7 billion
euros ($77 billion) at the end of 2013, on its list of 123
significant financial institutions that it started directly
supervising in November.
L-Bank said while it supported the goals of the ECB's
supervisory mechanism, L-Bank itself conducted only low risk
development lending and not the international and complex
banking activity that was the main target of ECB supervision.
"It is our view that the ECB's mechanical approach to the
selection of institutions for supervision does not apply to
L-Bank," the lender said in a statement.
ECB supervision would bring significant bureaucracy and
costs that would hurt L-Bank's capacity to provide low interest
loans for housing or new business start-ups, it said.
L-Bank said it hoped the judicial review would allow it to
be released from ECB supervision and return to national
supervision by German financial watchdog Bafin, which was more
in keeping with the bank's business model, complexity and
regional focus.
The ECB has several criteria for determining whether a bank
is "significant" enough to fall under its direct supervision,
including total asset size of more than 30 billion euros. While
less significant banks are left to national supervisors, the ECB
has the right to take over direct supervision at any time.
The ECB on Thursday acknowledged receiving L-Bank's suit and
declined to comment on whether other banks were likely to
follow.
"We confirm receiving notice of the court case filed by
L-Bank. However, the ECB does not comment on cases pending in
court," a spokeswoman said.
($1 = 0.9240 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins and
Elaine Hardcastle)