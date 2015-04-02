FRANKFURT, April 2 German regional development bank L-Bank has filed a suit at the European Court of Justice seeking to escape direct supervision by the European Central Bank, L-Bank said on Thursday.

The ECB had placed the Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foederbank, which had assets of 70.7 billion euros ($77 billion) at the end of 2013, on its list of 123 significant financial institutions that it started directly supervising in November.

L-Bank said while it supported the goals of the ECB's supervisory mechanism, L-Bank itself conducted only low risk development lending and not the international and complex banking activity that was the main target of ECB supervision.

"It is our view that the ECB's mechanical approach to the selection of institutions for supervision does not apply to L-Bank," the lender said in a statement.

ECB supervision would bring significant bureaucracy and costs that would hurt L-Bank's capacity to provide low interest loans for housing or new business start-ups, it said.

L-Bank said it hoped the judicial review would allow it to be released from ECB supervision and return to national supervision by German financial watchdog Bafin, which was more in keeping with the bank's business model, complexity and regional focus.

The ECB has several criteria for determining whether a bank is "significant" enough to fall under its direct supervision, including total asset size of more than 30 billion euros. While less significant banks are left to national supervisors, the ECB has the right to take over direct supervision at any time.

The ECB on Thursday acknowledged receiving L-Bank's suit and declined to comment on whether other banks were likely to follow.

"We confirm receiving notice of the court case filed by L-Bank. However, the ECB does not comment on cases pending in court," a spokeswoman said. ($1 = 0.9240 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins and Elaine Hardcastle)