Feb 23 U.S. auto parts recycler LKQ Corp reported strong quarterly results on a jump in revenue at its aftermarket segment, underscoring a recovery in the North American auto repair market.

Shares of the company, which buys car wrecks at auction and salvages re-usable parts from engines to doors and fenders, rose nearly 2 percent in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

LKQ's market-topping fourth-quarter results follow peer Dana Holding's strong showing on rising demand for commercial and off-highway vehicles.

Sales at LKQ's aftermarket segment, which sells bumpers, hoods, fenders and grilles, rose 55 percent.

The company, which also competes with Federal-Mogul Corp , forecast a full-year earnings range, the mid point of which was above analysts' expectations.

It sees full-year earnings from continuing operations of $1.72 to $1.85 a share. Analysts were looking for earnings of $1.83 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $56.1 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $41.3 million, or 28 cents a share a year ago.

Revenue rose 39 percent to $939.6 million.

Shares of the Chicago, Illinois-based company, which have gained 15 percent of their value in the last three months, were up more than a percent at $32.55 in morning trade.