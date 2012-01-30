* To pay $16.2 mln for 51 pct of Weishe mine in Guizhou
* Stock up 10 pct
Jan 30 U.S.-based coal miner L&L Energy
Inc said it has bought a 51 percent controlling stake
in a coal mine in Guizhou, China for about $16.2 million in
stock, sending its shares up as much as 10 percent.
The Weishe mine deal is expected to add 124,000 tons to
L&L's production and $19.6 million in revenue for the year
ending April 2013. It had a revenue of $41.9 million in the
quarter-ended October 2011.
L&L said the mine will be expanded to its design capacity of
450,000 tons "over the next few years."
Earlier this month, the company had said it was looking for
acquisitions to strengthen its presence in the Guizhou province
of China.
Shares of the company were trading up 6.82 percent, at $2.82
on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.