* Slashes dividend, to cut 80-100 jobs
* Bank took 49 million Sfr writedown on Lombard loan
* LLB chief stepped down in January after 26 years
* Bank is one of at least 11 targeted by U.S. tax probe
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, March 27 Liechtensteinische Landesbank
said 2011 profit tumbled 86 percent, as lower client
activity dragged on fee and commission income and a big loan
writedown hit its bottom line.
After a series of mis-steps in recent years that hammered
profit and put the bank in the firing line of a U.S. tax probe,
longtime chief Josef Fehr resigned in January.
He was replaced by Roland Matt with Christoph Reich named as
Chief Financial Officer.
"We have strengthened our risk culture due to the fact that
we have assigned Christoph Reich as CFO. Until January this
year, the CFO functions were with the CEO," LLB Chairman
Hans-Werner Gassner told an analysts and media conference.
Sources told Reuters that the bank's board had proposed the
changes after it became clear that majority shareholder, the
Liechtenstein state, had finally lost patience with LLB.
The bank also said it would slash its dividend by over 90
percent to 0.30 francs per share, and would shed 80 to 100 jobs
as part of measures to cut expenses by 30 million Swiss francs
($33.17 million) by 2014.
The bank said the job cuts would come across the group.
LLB also said it has not made provision for a settlement
with U.S. authorities despite being one of at least 11 banks
targeted by a Department of Justice tax probe for helping rich
Americans stash assets abroad to avoid paying U.S. taxes.
That was because it was not clear when a settlement would be
reached, although it is working hard to resolve the situation.
The assets in question were managed through LLB's Zurich
office, and include some $184 million once managed by Beda
Singenberger, formerly an external asset manager for LLB who was
indicted in the U.S. probe in July 2011.
The 49 million Swiss franc ($54.2 million) writedown on a
Lombard loan combined with a fall in trading income due to
higher interest rate hedging costs squeezed net profit for the
year to 15.4 million francs from 108.5 million a year earlier.
FEEBLE FLOWS
The Lombard loan, which LLB said dated back five years,
soured when the collateral backing it turned illiquid.
CEO Matt told Reuters the problems that led to the loan
souring without the bank acting earlier had now been addressed
via a combination of new software and centralised risk
management from Vaduz, the group's headquarters.
Assets under management fell 3.4 percent to 48.1 billion
francs as negative investment returns more than outweighed net
inflows of 0.6 billion francs.
Liechtenstein's banks saw client assets flying out the door
in 2008 and 2009 following a tax evasion scandal when Germany
paid a former employee of LLB rival LGT for client data.
But tax agreements with countries including Britain have
helped stem the tide and the Principality's banks, which managed
assets totalling some $170 billion at the end of 2011, have seen
renewed inflows this year.
However, LLB's inflows of little over 1.2 percent of assets
under management are feeble compared with the over 10 percent
achieved by LGT, or the 3.5 percent at smaller rival VP Bank.
Shares traded 1.9 percent lower at 1225 GMT, underperforming
a slightly higher Swiss midcap index.
($1 = 0.9043 Swiss franc)
