* Signs pact to jointly sell 1 million tons coal in China in 2012

* Says agreement expected to generate sales of $150 mln

Dec 5 L&L Energy Inc, a U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China, said its subsidiary signed an agreement with China Chengtong Metal Corporation (CCMC) to jointly sell one million tons of coal in China during 2012.

L&L Energy, which was founded in 1995 and operates in Yunnan and Guizhou provinces in southwest China, said the sale pact is expected to generate $150 million in revenues, at $150 per ton coal price.

DaXing-L&L (Guizhou) Coal Inc, a subsidiary of L&L Energy, and China Chengtong Metal Tianjin Company, a subsidiary of state owned CCMC, will jointly source and sell coal in China, L&L Energy said in a statement.

Shares of Seattle-based L&L Energy closed at $2.97 on Friday on Nasdaq.