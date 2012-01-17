Jan 17 L&L Energy Inc, a
U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses
in China, said it will look at acquisitions to strengthen its
presence in Guizhou province in southwestern China and will also
expand to other areas.
Last month, L&L's unit signed marketing deals with China
Chengtong Metals and Tianjin Fuhao Industrial to further expand
in South China.
These marketing deals are expected to generate a combined
revenue of about $300 million in 2012.
The Seattle-based company is currently negotiating
acquisition of three newly built mines in Guizhou.
L&L shares closed at $2.77 Friday on the Nasdaq.