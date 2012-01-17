Jan 17 L&L Energy Inc, a U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China, said it will look at acquisitions to strengthen its presence in Guizhou province in southwestern China and will also expand to other areas.

Last month, L&L's unit signed marketing deals with China Chengtong Metals and Tianjin Fuhao Industrial to further expand in South China.

These marketing deals are expected to generate a combined revenue of about $300 million in 2012.

The Seattle-based company is currently negotiating acquisition of three newly built mines in Guizhou.

L&L shares closed at $2.77 Friday on the Nasdaq.