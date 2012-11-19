By John Lloyd
Nov 19 The Tunisian Foreign Minister, Rafik
Abdesslem, visited Gaza last week to give a speech. Abdesslem,
who spent many years in exile studying international relations
at the University of Westminster in London, is an intellectual
with little adult experience of the rougher side of the Middle
East.
His speech condemned Israel, of course, while not mentioning
that the Gazans had launched many rockets over the past few days
- a few of them, for the first time, hitting the major centers
of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. As foreign policy intellectuals do,
he sought to put events into a geopolitical framework. He
pointed to what he believes is the underlying truth of the time:
"Israel should understand," he said, "that many things have
changed and that lots of water has run in the Arab river."
In the two pioneer countries of the Arab Spring, Islamists
have been elected as the major political force, and provide the
government. As Rami G. Khouri pointed out in his column in
Lebanon's Daily Star, these new governments "more accurately
reflect the sentiments of their citizens vis-à-vis the Palestine
issue which will increase the political pressure on Israel."
Egypt's President Mohamed Mursi and Tunisia's President Moncef
Marzouki are Islamists, with (especially in the first case) a
well-documented detestation of the Jewish state. They are
constrained to be cautious, but their decision to send
high-level emissaries to Gaza - more are scheduled to go - gives
the Hamas government there both a shield and an encouragement.
Were an Egyptian killed in a bombing raid, the resulting outrage
could mean, writes Eric Trager in The Atlantic, a breaking of
Egyptian diplomatic relations with Israel, even a renunciation
of the peace treaty. The "Arab Street" would be roused.
The "Arab Street" is a phrase still much used in news
bulletins everywhere: yet a conversation in London this past
week made me question its usefulness. Olivier Roy is one of the
world's most feted observers of the Middle East, a habitué of
the most prestigious foreign policy centers and an advisor to
French governments. In a talk at the European Council on Foreign
Relations, he presented a view of the Arab world that went
beyond the crudely assumed predictability of Arab Street
militancy. Instead he talked about a series of movements in Arab
societies that do not immediately inspire optimism, but give
some hope of better.
He questioned the view that sees the major movement in these
societies as that of Islamization. If this were the case, he
asked, why were the revolts of 2011 led by secularists - with
the Islamists of the Muslim Brotherhood and others so lagging in
their response? "The first demonstrators didn't want power," Roy
said. "They wanted elections. They wanted democracy of some
sort."
The Islamists, not secular liberals, were the winners: yet
the governments they formed were, he said, deeply uncertain
about how to rule. The leaders of Egypt and Tunisia tended to
fall back on the belief that "the answer is Islam" to all
problems: but that formula is a mantra for opposition, not for
government. The Spring brought forth no charismatic figure, no
Gamal Abdul Nasser, with a vision of a united Arab nation: the
Arab young show no interest in such millennial visions.
Instead, Roy believes that the young peoples' worlds are
formed by a steadily increasing tension between modernity and
transition, family and the wider world, community and
individualism. This is widely attested: in a recent piece of
close reporting, Wendell Steavenson writes of a democratic hero,
Hend Badawi, a 23-year-old graduate, whose protests in Cairo's
Tahrir square in December last year were interrupted by a group
of soldiers who beat her, dragging her away while groping her
breasts. In a military hospital with wounds, bruises and broken
fingers, she confronted the military "ruler," Field Marshall
Mohamed Hussein Tantawi, touring with an accompanying camera
crew, and shouted that "you are the thugs: you've beaten and
ruined us!" Moved to a civilian hospital, she did a longer
protest to a video camera, which was consumed by many thousands
on the Internet.
She wasn't a hero to her family, though. Returning home, she
found it hostile: her father blamed her for the violence she
suffered because she went to Tahrir Square; she was locked for a
time in her room; her brother assaulted her. She was unbowed.
Her detestation for the Mubarak regime and the military that had
supported it remained. But she also remains a Muslim woman, and
seeks some kind of settlement between the various parts of her
experience.
That may become harder. The new, Muslim Brotherhood-inspired
government has expressed disapproval of the limited freedoms for
women introduced by Suzanne Mubarak, the former president's
wife.
If women's rights remain contested, so does press freedom.
In a report forthcoming from the Reuters Institute, the
Westminster University expert on Middle Eastern media Naomi Sakr
writes that "the ceiling for free speech was actually lower
after the uprising than before it," and notes that Western
institutes which supported free speech and paid for seminars and
conferences on the theme have been barred from continuing. But
she also reminds us that one of the qualities of journalists
everywhere is their irrepressibility: she quotes the NBC
correspondent Ayman Mohyeldin, who covered the Tahrir Square
demonstrations for Al Jazeera English, as testifying to the "new
energy injected in Egyptian media."
Olivier Roy believes that the governments are also caught in
webs of contradiction - benefitting from democratic reforms
(elections) but pulled by their oppositionist ideology to
attempt at least a partial re-Islamisation of society. Liberal
freedoms and religious minorities are at risk - especially the
millions of Copts in Egypt. "Islamists," said Roy, "recognize
collective rights of minority religions - they accord them a
place. But they won't tolerate individual rights: no apostasy
from Islam." Yet, he notes, in Algeria there's a thriving
protestant minority that was granted permission to organize by
the government in 2011. Its leader, Mustapha Krim - himself an
apostate - said in an interview last year (in French) that "the
situation is OK in the cities. On the other hand, it's hard to
live in the faith in the villages and small towns in the
interior - certainly because of a lack of tolerance and culture
on the part of the population there."
Individualism is a powerful engine: as is education, which
in secular societies is the vehicle for independent thinking.
Neither young women nor journalists, once the fruits of free
thought have been grasped, give up easily. But the struggle is
likely to be prolonged. Hend Badawi, and others who seek more
freedom, are not cardboard copies of Western civil rights
advocates: more often, they seek a new synthesis of tradition
and modernity, one with which they and others can live.
The struggles in Arab societies defy a simple evocation of a
"Street" ever willing to be roused to fury or adoration. New
generations have more tools to work things out for themselves.
The Tunisian foreign minister is right to call on Israel to
understand the changes. But they are more complicated than he
suggests. And the leaders of the Arab world - including groups
like Hamas in Gaza - are the ones who should, more urgently,
understand.
( John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study
of Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is Director
of Journalism. Lloyd has written several books, including "What
the Media Are Doing to Our Politics" (2004). He is also a
contributing editor at FT and the founder of FT Magazine. )