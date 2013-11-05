(John Lloyd is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are
his own.)
By John Lloyd
Nov 5 Russell Brand, the British comedian, used
a guest editorship of the 100-plus-year-old leftist magazine New
Statesman last month to call for a "total revolution of
consciousness and our entire social, political and economic
system." Capitalism, and the ideology that sustains it - "100
percent corrupt" - must be overthrown. He also doesn't think
people should vote, as partaking in democracy would further the
illusion that a rotten system could change. It was a call,
albeit chaotically phrased, for a socialist revolution.
Born into the middle class, Brand's childhood was disturbed:
his photographer father left when he was six months old, his
mother developed cancer when he was eight (but survived), he
left home in his mid-teens and took to drugs. He later became a
star, delighted in promiscuity, married the singer Katy Perry
for a year and a half and grew modestly (by star standards)
rich, with an estimated net worth of $15 million and a lovely
new Hollywood millionaire bachelor's pad.
None of this disqualifies him from speaking and writing
seriously about politics, nor from calling for a socialist
revolution. Marx was born into the upper-middle class, Lenin was
a minor aristocrat by birth, Stalin studied to be a priest and
Mao was the son of a wealthy farmer. Even Pol Pot came from a
peasant family considered relatively wealthy by the standards of
the times. All of these people called for, or launched,
revolutions. No reason, then, to believe that a demand for a
21st century socialist revolution could not be launched from the
Hollywood Hills, or from a BBC studio.
It's interesting to speculate what such a revolution would
look like. But Brand won't play along: his article in the New
Statesman and a subsequent Newsnight interview was long on
florid rhetoric and denunciation, and wholly devoid of detail.
Perhaps that's best. Because let us not forget that the
socialist revolutions of the 20th century were horrors, claiming
more victims than Nazism - who were shot, starved, frozen and
tortured to death.
Such revolutions, on past experience, are some of the
world's worst ideas. Its leaders launch them in the name of the
suffering poor, using the reality of widespread misery to
justify seizures of power - which brings much more misery. Brand
followed that pattern: he went to Kenya on a Comic Relief trip
and saw children foraging through a vast stinking trash dump for
bottle tops, which have some value: later, at a Givenchy fashion
show, he saw the skinny models and "could not wrench the phantom
of these children from my mind." The starving scavengers are the
moral levers of his revolution.
Besides the crazy endorsement of the kind of revolution that
has always descended into mass murder, his refusal to vote is a
minor eccentricity. Yet the demand for a revolution, channelling
the kind of violence, looting and murder seen in London and on
other UK cities' streets two years ago against "the source of
(the rioters') grievance" is much more delusional, much more
seriously irresponsible towards the youth whom he admires for
their refusal to take democracy seriously.
In his prolix, occasionally graceful rantings and writings,
Brand touches on matters of great importance and danger. In
developing societies, masses of people are dirt poor -
literally, as Brand saw in the Kenyan dump, grubbing in muck for
pennies, others breaking their back tilling dry soil, dying
early. In wealthy societies, young men and women at the bottom
of the social heap who drop out of school now cannot find jobs.
Even those with a good education get stuck.
Men and women from lower-class backgrounds with talent -
Brand is one of them - do get ahead, but there hasn't been a
general lifting of class barriers since the first two or three
decades after the last world war. That happened in Europe and in
the U.S. - where the generations born and living in the lower
classes were formidably lucky. They ate much better, worked
fewer hours in safer conditions, bathed more frequently (since
they had bathrooms), had better healthcare and lived much longer
than their predecessors.
They weren't all grateful. A sizable cohort of the youthful
boomers in the rich world was seduced by Marxism, and thought
socialist revolution - "peaceful if we can, violent if we must"
- was the next logical and necessary step. I was one, with fewer
excuses than most: a severe childhood illness was cured by the
(free) National Health Service, a university education paid for
(in full) by the state. What was I thinking and doing? In any
case, any socialist leaning was knocked out in my twenties, and
sealed off by living and working in Eastern Europe and the
former Soviet Union for a decade.
It may be knocked out of Brand. But it's getting late: he's
38, and still claims the mantle of a revolutionary socialist,
who scorns all social democratic compromises and accommodations,
since left-of-center politicians are, like all the rest, "frauds
and liars."
That last phrase reveals the real truth about Brand's
gasbagging. He deals in clichés, albeit dressed up in language
that ranges from the baroque to the obscene. That politicians
are self-serving liars is one of the largest tropes of both
journalism and show business, a tired pseudo-radicalism balanced
between ignorance and envy. Talented comedian though Brand is,
offstage he tries on postures like a rich woman does dresses.
This one, the revolutionary, might not last a flight back to Los
Angeles.
Modern developed societies won't have revolutions unless
they break down in chaos, which is always a possibility. They
have developed a complex structure of classes, incomes and
property holdings. In most countries, the majority of people
have a property stake they don't want to lose, however modest it
is. But at present, in the rich countries, we see wild excesses
of wealth with deep (if relative) poverty, together with large
(if diminishing) real poverty in the developing world.
The best that can be done is to warn of the adverse
consequences of deepening poverty underlying wild riches, and to
support those policies and forces that can reform a socially
perilous and probably unsustainable situation. That takes time,
and work, by activists, scholars, social groups, parties and the
"frauds and liars" in council chambers and parliaments. Maybe
Brand will mature, and join in before he's 40.
