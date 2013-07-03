(John Lloyd is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By John Lloyd
July 3 I've spent the past few days walking
beside and watching the largely youthful demonstrators in Egypt,
and I've been struck with admiration that's quickly drowned in
despair. I admire them for the way they've rejected the creeping
authoritarianism of an incompetent Muslim Brotherhood government
whose only accomplishment is inserting its members or
sympathizers into every part of Egyptian life that it could.
But my despair is greater than my admiration. There is no
good outcome to the Egyptian "second revolution," as the
opposition wishes it to be called. The army may take control,
and may, as it says it wishes, hold it only until a temporary
constitution is agreed upon and another election called.
The Muslim Brotherhood, whose government is led by President
Mohamed Mursi, may with reluctance acquiesce in this. The
opposition forces may abstain from ramming what they will see as
a "victory" too hard down the Brothers' throats. These "mays"
are, as this is written, unlikely when set against various
degrees of escalating conflict. But they are possible.
Yet even if all of that were to move from the conditional to
the actual, the outcome would still not be good. Hatred, or at
least deep distrust, between the Brotherhood and the opposition
groups has increased since the weekend, as deaths mount, often
the outcome of attacks on the Brothers' offices. These feelings
are now absolute.
On the Brothers' side, there is a settled conviction that
the opposition wishes to take from them a legitimate electoral
victory of one year ago. On the side of the opposition, there is
an equally adamantine belief that the Brothers meant to so
change the state and society that the various causes they
represent - moderate Islam, liberalism, socialism, secular
nationalism - would never again have a chance of, or even a
share in, power.
On the street earlier this week, I met an old friend from my
years spent in the communist and post-communist bloc. Al Stepan,
a political scientist at New York's Columbia University, is one
of the world's great experts on democratizing - that is, how
authoritarian states get out of an authoritarian state, and what
becomes of them. He's also one of the world's great travellers,
and he's been to the Middle East, and to Egypt, many times in
"Arab Spring" years, and before.
Democracy, says Stepan, isn't a finite thing. It may be a
goal in a general sense, but it's not a goal in a sporting
sense. That is, once scored, it doesn't stay on the board. It's
a process. Even the most entrenched democracies struggle,
depending on the depth of civil society, the independence and
strength of the various centers of power, and the robustness of
the constitution. Less tangible, but often more important,
things like tolerance, political skill, and ability to
compromise also come into play.
Where a democratic transition has been successful, he says,
it has depended on a network of tacit or open agreements between
mutually antagonistic forces. Take, for example, Chile after the
plebiscite of 1988, which threw General Augusto Pinochet out of
office; or Brazil, which through the seventies and eighties saw
the military forced to relax its grip on power; or, closer to
Egypt, Tunisia, where religious citizens tolerated the state and
the state tolerated religious citizens after the 2011 ouster of
President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali. In all of these cases, people
who disliked and distrusted each other realized they disliked
and distrusted the authoritarian ruler more, and came together
both before the revolutions and after to thrash out a way in
which they could live together in democracy.
That hasn't happened in Egypt and isn't happening now. As
Stepan notes, although there's a "growing sense of the dignity
of the individual," all of the main players - the Brotherhood,
the military and the opposition - have sought to protect
themselves in the future "by placing limits on the rights of
democratic institutions to make public policy.
The military, its power resting both on armed force and
domination of nearly a quarter of the economy, has always
insisted on a special position, which essentially means autonomy
from government and judiciary. The Brotherhood sought, in its
constitution, a special place for Islam and the development of
sharia law. The opposition, whose groups do contain real
democrats but who differ greatly in their recipes for the
future, sought and seek again to make a deal with the military
to suppress the Brothers. Everyone wants a wall around them,
like mediaeval barons in their castles.
Stepan's lesson is that no good will come of a "democratic"
future if no, or too little, work has been done on its essential
foundation in the past or present. The military are too secure
in their own assumption of power to do more than make populist
gestures to the political forces. The Brotherhood, decades of
semi-clandestine existence behind them, and armed with a belief
that society should be Islamized rather than democratized, have
little taste for democratic preparation with people they regard
as enemies. The opposition groups are their mirror image in
this, seeing the experience of the past year as complete
justification for sweeping the Brotherhood out of power, even if
it has three years of its electoral mandate left to act out.
Thus whatever deal is - or is not - agreed in the next few
days will be limited by its lack of an understanding that
everyone must construct a way of living together in at least
outward civility. Civility of this kind isn't to be found in the
air, or on the streets. It's a product of a society determined
to remain at peace, and of forces capable of rising above the
separate imperatives of grievance. Egypt doesn't have that
product presently. Its only hope is to develop it, fast.
(John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study
of Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is Director
of Journalism. Lloyd has written several books, including "What
the Media Are Doing to Our Politics" (2004). He is also a
contributing editor at FT and the founder of FT Magazine.)
(John Lloyd)