(An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the date
of Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban's first election
victory. He previously served as prime minister from 1998 to
2002 in paragraph 9. Additionally, there is no clear evidence
that Orban and his predecessor in office, Jozsef Antall, worked
as allies in paragraph 4.)
By John Lloyd
Jan 13 A little over a quarter of a century ago,
Europe celebrated the healing of the schism that Communism
enforced on it since World War Two, and which produced great
tribunes of freedom.
Lech Walesa, the Polish shipyard electrician, climbed over
his yard wall in Gdansk to join and then lead a strike in 1980 -
lighting the fuse to ignite, 10 years and a period of
confinement later, a revolution that couldn't be squashed. He
was elected president in 1990.
Vaclav Havel, the Czech writer and dissident who served
years in prison for his opposition to the Communist government,
emerged as the natural leader of the democrats who articulated
the frustration of the country. He was elected president of the
still-united Czechoslovakia in 1989.
Jozsef Antall, a descendant of the Hungarian nobility who
opposed both the Hungarian fascists and communists, was
imprisoned for participating lead the 1956 revolt against the
Soviet Union. And he was foremost in the negotiations to end
Communist rule in the late 1980s. He survived to be elected
prime minister in 1990.
These men were inspirations to their fellow citizens, heroes
to the wider democratic world and were thought to be the advance
guard of people who would grow and prosper in a Europe eschewing
every kind of authoritarianism. Havel could say, with perfect
certainty, that the Communists in power had developed in Czechs
"a profound distrust of all generalizations, ideological
platitudes, clichés, slogans, intellectual stereotypes we are
now largely immune to all hypnotic enticements, even of the
traditionally persuasive national or nationalistic variety."
It isn't like that now. Poland, largest and most successful
of the Central European states has, in the governing Law and
Justice Party, a group of politicians driving hard to remold the
institutions of the state so that their power withstands all
challenge. The government has sought to pack the constitutional
court with a majority of its supporters; extended the powers of
the intelligence services and put a supporter at their head; and
signed into law a measure which puts broadcasting under direct
state control.
Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Law and Justice Party leader, and
former prime minister, drives the government's agenda with a
steady purpose: to fashion Poland into a state guided by
Catholicism, free from foreign influence - whether from the
Western European states, or from Russia. rejecting as much of
modern liberalism and Western European influence as possible.
In this quest, he sees a model in nearby Hungary. He has a
close relationship with Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime
minister, huddling with him for six hours of talks on Jan. 6.
Since Orban's election victory in 2010, he has successfully
cowed the leftist opposition, suppressed the media, packed the
constitutional court with his loyalists, made the electoral
system more friendly to his party and clamped down hard on the
activities of civil society.
Orban and Kaczynski seem to disagree on just one thing.
Orban and Russian president Vladimir Putin are mutually
admiring: Kaczynski holds Putin's regime responsible for the
death of his twin brother Lech, then Poland's president, in a
plane crash in Russia.
The Czech Republic isn't authoritarian: but the promise
Havel held out for it - to be the heart of Europe, a lighthouse
of freedom, civility and diligence - has been frittered away.
Its president, Milos Zeman, has appeared drunk several times at
televised events, and he joined a virulently anti-Muslim rally
in Prague last year. More like Orban than Kaczynski, he's a fan
of Putin - not a popular position with those Czechs who remember
the Soviet era.
Those, for whom Havel was a hero and a model, despair of a
country whose political and business elite, including many media
owners, are in and out of each others' pockets. Istvan Leko,
editor of the daily Lidove Noviny, told me at a recent talk in
Prague that "we did not grasp what was happening. We saw
ourselves as on the same side as the new politicians and as
Havel; and we wrote about the Communists, and the STB [secret
police], and the past Meanwhile the relationships between the
politicians and the new business people were being quickly
formed and the new time of corruption was beginning."
It's corruption, the scrambling after political power to
benefit one's own or allies' business, which corrodes civic
behavior and trust. It never seems to be vanquished. Waves of
new (or old) politicians come to power on an anti-corruption
ticket, and too many of them stay to discover and enjoy the
fruits of power. Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta resigned
last year with numerous charges of corruption and abuse of
office hanging over him. He's not alone, in the former communist
world.
These governments, all members of the European Union, feel
less and less loyalty to it. What little they had has been
strained by the stream of refugees that has flooded the
continent. Most of them have followed the early example of
Slovakia, and shut their borders. The Germans have threatened
legal action to reopen borders, but mass attacks near Cologne's
main train station early this week by young men of Middle
Eastern appearance have weakened its moral authority. With
police and politicians apparently attempting a cover-up, it has
raised the level of anger at the mass acceptance of migrants in
Germany itself.
In regaining autonomy with the Soviet collapse, the Central
Europeans first reached gratefully for Europe and its panoply of
rights. Now, they recoil from its responsibilities. Instead,
they seek a patriotic spirit impatient of liberal opposition and
what they see as immoral or alarming innovation from abroad,
such as gay rights.
This is likely to change again. A young Polish friend,
working (as so many) in the United Kingdom, told me that "the
old voted for Kaczynski: we, the young, didn't vote, and that
was a mistake." An opinion poll recently showed 56 percent
opposition to some of the Law and Justice government's measures.
But they need a new inspiration: and they need jobs. Their
provision is the largest task in the presently fading continent.
(John Lloyd)