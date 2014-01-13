(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
By John Lloyd
Jan 13 Like all great nations, the French have
acquired a series of stereotypes that have a greater or lesser
amount of observable truth going for them. One of these has been
around since the nineteenth century, which is that its
politicians all have semi-official mistresses. They are chosen
from the ranks of the "grandes horizontals," which reveals a
Paris, for all its present economic woes, that still appears to
be rich.
Much of that is due to the literature of the age. The
best-known French novelists of the nineteenth century, Alexandre
Dumas and Emile Zola, both put courtesans at the center of their
fiction; women whose beauty and wit were their living. Zola's
Nana (1880), based on the beautiful Blanche d'Antigny (among
others), saw its heroine die of smallpox; her face ravaged by
pustules. Dumas also killed off his heroine painfully in La Dame
aux Camelias (1848; and the source for Verdi's La Traviata). But
Guy de Maupassant's Bel Ami (1885) has the handsome hero,
Georges Duroy, rise through society to a position of power and
wealth aided by affairs with the wives of powerful men - a kind
of male "grand horizontal." Though Zola and Dumas both gave a
conventionally grisly ending to their sinful heroines, they
clearly sympathized with them. Maupassant was famously "immoral"
for using a prostitute in his Boule de Suif (1880) to show that
she is superior in character to the disapproving bourgeois men
and women who surround her.
In Britain, Russia and the U.S., sexuality was generally
disguised in nineteenth century literature. Thus, France's
reputation as a country at ease with male and female sexuality
passed into the shorthand image of the country - a place where
"Oo la la!" and "cherchez la femme!" were thought to be the most
common sayings, and the Folies Bergeres was the leading Parisian
theater.
This image has been supported by the view that the French
are indifferent to the sexual shenanigans of their leaders,
regarding these either as private matters or as so commonplace
that it would be tedious to take an interest in them. But, in
our own times, sexual explicitness and overt displays of
sexuality in the formerly prudish U.S. and Britain have damaged
the French sexual exceptionalism. Now the sophisticated motto
"qui se soucie?" ("Who cares?") has suffered as well. The French
president has a mistress, and the French, it seems, do care.
President Francois Hollande, 59, has never married. He had a
decades-long relationship with the Socialist politician Segolene
Royale, with whom he had four children. Since 2007, his partner,
the journalist Valerie Trierweiler, has been regarded as the
first lady, with an office in the Elysee Palace and a staff of
five. Last weekend, as the coverage developed about an affair
between Hollande and the actor Julie Gayet, Trierweiler was
reported in the hospital, suffering from exhaustion. Now
Trierweiler is asking that the situation be "clarified."
The affair was first reported by Closer - the
British-inspired French magazine owned by Silvio Berlusconi's
Italian publishing group Mondadori. In 2012, Closer published
topless photographs of Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, the wife
of Prince William. It is acquiring a reputation, enviable in its
world, of deeply embarrassing the mighty.
When the pictures of the Duchess were published, I wrote
here that "she has been made, much against her and her husband's
will, an overtly sexual being, the image of whose largely naked
body is now the subject for men's envious or derisive
conversations worldwide." Neither Hollande nor his lovers have
had to face this fate, but his ratings are the lowest ever for a
French president. Now he has to face questions about his private
life just as he attempts to change his country's economic course
while facing charges of incompetence.
The mainstream press does not avoid coverage of scandal
stories. The center-left Le Monde made Hollande's affair its top
story on Sunday and reported that the leader of the opposition
party "Union pour un Mouvement Populaire" called it "disastrous
for the image of the President." Center-right Figaro played the
story lower and sneered at the British for their fascination,
but then proceeded to carry three more hefty pieces about it.
Much of the "French don't care" phenomenon was a function of
powerful politicians able to make it clear that their private
life wasn't anyone's business but their own. The press agreed -
in part for fear of being prosecuted under strong privacy laws.
But by its restlessly transparent nature, the Internet is not
cowed, and the new gossip magazines in France have scandal at
the center of their business model.
The web and gossip complex have redefined political coverage
in France. President Nicolas Sarkozy, Hollande's predecessor,
had a similarly active sex life and - unlike Hollande - seemed
at times to encourage gossip coverage (though, like Hollande, he
threatened legal action and appealed to powerful media friends
when he thought it went too far).
Now French leaders are in the same position as leaders in
the U.S. and Britain. They are forced to respond to and counter
the news media and the opposition and are unable to count on a
hands-off press or a high-minded or indifferent population.
I liked the French media when they were uninterested in
these matters. I think the U.S. and especially Britain's pursuit
of such stories, which are heavily freighted with contemptuous
stereotypes, is a shame. But such preferences are now
irrelevant. The logic of societies that depend on a culture of
consumption is that everything that can be produced can be
consumed. Celebrity gossip, produced in great quantities, is
also consumed in great quantities. Somewhere in our brains there
is a bloated compartment that forever snacks on the
infidelities, protestations and embarrassments of others.
(John Lloyd)