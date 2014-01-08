(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
Jan 8 For a brief time at the beginning of the
last century, politicians and journalists were friends. Not just
friends, but colleagues, comrades in arms, letter-writing
correspondents who praised and flattered each other in copious
screeds. The politician during this period was President
Theodore Roosevelt and the journalists were a handful of driven
and talented writers. Many of them - Lincoln Steffens, Ray
Baker, Ida Tarbell and others - were brought together by Samuel
McClure in the magazine that bore his name.
McClure's was published with the dual intention of
explaining the contemporary era in lengthy researched pieces and
supporting reform, especially of corrupt city governments and
the huge, powerful corporations or trusts of the time.
Novelists, like Frank Norris and Upton Sinclair, and social
investigators, like Jacob Riis, Gustavus Myers and Frances
Kellor, compiled loosely fictionalized accounts of mass poverty,
exploitation and desperation - the underside of America's vast
expansion. Sinclair's novel "The Jungle," about the meatpacking
district of Chicago, brought about significant legislation on
working conditions.
In her account of the age, "The Bully Pulpit," Doris Kearns
Goodwin showed how writers were regarded as front-line
activist-investigators of Tammany Hall and corporate America.
Roosevelt opened his mind and the White House to them (not
without an element of calculation). The McClure's writers both
venerated and served him, responding to his suggestions to
investigate this or that abuse, and even bringing him the
results of their research before it reached their editors.
Eventually, the relationship turned sour. Roosevelt got fed
up with the more sensationalist material that copycat
investigators produced, and he included in his indictment even
the serious "muckrakers" (an affectionate nickname that the
president had bestowed to journalists). Writers thought him too
moderate in his second term and resented his resentment of them.
McClure's staggered on for some years, but its golden age turned
leaden.
Today, no American investigative reporter would dare to
duplicate that relationship with a president. No president would
wish to be that beholden to a journalist, nor would it be
possible to have a notionally equal relationship with other
journalists outside of a magic circle.
But which president really cares now? There is an
uncomfortable fact emerging in journalism - an area presently
battered by uncomfortable facts - that no (mainstream) news is
good news for leaders. They don't need us.
In a speech Paul Steiger, the founder of the investigative
organization ProPublica, gave last November at the Committee to
Protect Journalists, he spoke of "denial of access and silencing
of sources" on the part of President Obama. Steiger's view is
now more widely held, which is surprising to an outsider coming
to the U.S. who supposes that it is the freest place in the
world to be a journalist.
Reluctantly, because Obama had promised a more open
administration than any that had come before, journalists now
say they fear for their ability to report on politics. A report
by former Washington Post executive editor Len Downie found that
"the administration's prosecution of suspected leakers, combined
with broad electronic surveillance programs, have left
government officials deeply wary of talking to the press."
Obama is being tough on the press because he's a successful
communicator himself. The psychologist Dr. Pamela Rutledge says
that the 2012 Obama campaign - which spent ten times more on
social media than Republican contender Mitt Romney - won by
understanding that "social media create a new political
dialogue." Obama spoke to millions of Americans this way, and
many believed that he spoke directly to him. Who needs the
press?
It's not just Obama. Pope Francis rarely talks to the media,
according to Eugenio Scalfari, founder of Italy's daily La
Repubblica, who exchanged long letters with him and published
them as a "Dialogue between Believers and Unbelievers." The
pope's personal charisma, his outreach to constituencies outside
of the faithful and his use of Twitter remove the need for the
"Vatican watchers," who were necessary to interpret a closed
world. When the pope seems so open, what's left to watch?
India's prime minister, Manmohan Singh, has given three
press conferences in ten years. The leaders of China's Communist
party rarely speak to the news media in other than a highly
formalized and controlled way, though they are now active on
social media. Russian President Vladimir Putin talks to the
press, but often to harangue foreign and domestic reporters.
Putin is secure in the knowledge that he controls the means of
television communication in Russia.
Singh will retire this year with a mixed reputation and
Obama is now under constant fire for cracking down on leakers -
among much else. But the others are generally seen at home as
dominant and efficient leaders. The common lesson is that,
through showmanship and charisma and perhaps through a strong
showing on social media, leaders can do very well with the
public, even while the press complain about access.
It isn't just politicians. The late Steve Jobs' performances
were choreographed and staged with as much attention to detail
as a grand opera. Apple's product launches generally received
raves. Meanwhile, journalists sought Jobs, largely in vain. His
staff was told not to speak to the press on pain of dismissal.
Yet Jobs was considered one the most successful business leaders
of the last decade.
Journalism now has to fight another threat, which is as
stark as falling revenues - irrelevance. The leaders we once
watched are instead watching us, and then swerving to avoid us.
There is increasingly little downside for them.
