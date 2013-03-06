(John Lloyd is a Reuters columnist but his opinions are his
own.)
By John Lloyd
March 6 The tale of two worlds - the fabulously
rich and the increasingly poor - is a defining narrative of
contemporary life, and it continues to throw up vivid reminders,
at once doleful and grimly hilarious.
One of the latest examples was told by the writer and
provocateur Matt Taibbi, famed for having described Goldman
Sachs as "a great vampire squid wrapped around the face of
humanity, relentlessly jamming its blood funnel into anything
that smells like money."
In a recent Rolling Stone blog post, Taibbi related a
confrontation between Jamie Dimon, chief executive of JPMorgan
Chase, and the analyst Mike Mayo of Credit Agricole Securities
during an investor conference call earlier this year. These
calls are where analysts get to question the masters of the
financial universe about their actions. Mayo asked Dimon if
investors would not prefer a bank - he offered UBS as an example
-that had a higher capital-to-debt ratio. The exchange then
went:
Dimon: So you would go to UBS and not JPMorgan Chase?
Mayo: I didn't say that that's their [UBS'] argument
Dimon: That's why I'm richer than you [raucous laughter].
Taibbi used the anecdote to show, as he said, "how these
guys think." To push that thought a little further: It's how
people, who live highly stressed lives with much depending on
their judgments, think of themselves: that they are worth it.
The conventional view is that every company of size and
reputation needs several of these people so it may survive. In
effect, large wealth has now been given a rational, maybe even a
moral, underpinning.
At around the same time, a number of other matters came to
light. Forbes Magazine published its billionaires' list, which
revealed that there are 1,426 of these exotic creatures, with
210 in the superleague for the first time. A little over a third
of them are in the United States; 23 are under 40; 386 are in
the Asia-Pacific zone, 366 in Europe, 129 in the Americas and
103 in the Middle East and Africa. United, the billionaires of
the world command $5.4 trillion, up from $4.6 trillion last
year, and now worth one-third of annual U.S. output. The Mexican
Carlos Slim, with $73 billion, remains on top, and Bill Gates,
with $67 billion, remains at No. 2. But there's a newcomer at
No. 3, rudely elbowing aside the sage of Omaha, Warren Buffett -
the Spanish entrepreneur Amancio Ortega, who owns a majority
stake in Zara, the world's biggest clothing company. He added
nearly $20 billion to his fortune in a year, which came out at
$57 billion.
Most of these people are not shy, and many probably believe
they deserve their billions; besides, many, like Bill Gates,
give slabs of it to good causes. Most don't boast of their
worthiness, although the Australian mining magnate Gina
Rinehart, who is probably the world's richest woman, recently
used a column to address her fellow Australians: If you're
jealous of those with more money, don't just sit there and
complain. Do something to make more money yourself - spend less
time drinking or smoking and socializing, and more time working.
Her rival for the title of richest woman is the French Liliane
Bettencourt, whose family owns 30 percent of L'Oréal: She hasn't
said, at least not in public, that she deserves the money from
the company created by her father, but its slogan is,
irresistibly: "Because you deserve it!"
Ortega's good (say, huge) fortune was made public at the
same time as his country's Department of Labor revealed that the
5 million Spanish jobless had increased by 1.2 percent, or just
over 59,000 people, to bring the rate to 26.2 percent.
This ironic vein could continue for much longer because it
has seemed that there's not much to be done about it, and, when
hopeless, irony is a better resort than the guillotine. Unlike
the aristocratss who perished during the French, Russian and
other revolutions, the rich now work hard. They create companies
that create jobs, and political leaders vie to get them to move
to their countries: The British Prime Minister David Cameron
said he would roll out the red carpet for French business people
fleeing high taxation.
There is a global market in entrepreneurs and superstars of
all kinds, which Gerard Depardieu, the French superstar,
dramatized when he bought a house across the French border in
Belgium to escape a swinging wealth tax - besting Francois
Hollande, the French president (who must occasionally long for
the guillotine). On a recent trip to Russia, Hollande was
careful to note Depardieu's status - "If he decided to leave the
country, if he loves Russia and Russia so loves Gerard
Depardieu, then it is understandable. But still Depardieu loves
France, which recognizes him as a great actor."
The irony in the first part of his answer was an implicit
recognition that the president of France was powerless - the
more so since the French constitutional court had recently ruled
that his proposed 75 percent super-tax was unconstitutional. The
irony is that in less than a century, Russia has gone from being
a haven for communists to being one for the rich.
Yet people who live on low, even middling incomes and who
may be or are threatened by being unemployed are becoming more
and more angry at the sight of vast wealth, and are ceasing to
believe that nothing can be done. The Swiss are not known for
their love of irony, but they do love referenda: They had 12
last year, on employment leave, second houses, building society
savings, a fixed book price agreement, gambling revenues,
healthcare, foreign policy, home buying, a smoking ban, secure
housing in old age, music lessons at school and an Animal
Diseases Act. Earlier this month, 68 percent of citizens who
took part voted for a series of curbs on executive pay,
including a ban on golden handshakes and parachutes and bonuses
for organizing a takeover or a partial company sell-off. This in
the world's banking capital; moreover, it's in the state that
has struggled to preserve the secrecy of the often-dubious
fortunes lodged in its banks.
The European finance ministers are this week debating a vote
in the European parliament last week that would limit banker
bonuses to a 1:1 ratio with salaries. The British, home to the
biggest financial services industry in Europe, are worried that
the high-rolling bankers in the City of London will seek new
homes: several have said so. One banker told the FT: "This is
big stuff. This wrecks the model of keeping salaries low."
(Salaries were kept low, but augmented with bonuses.) But a vote
in the European Parliament is likely to be decisive: Something
along these lines is now likely.
Dickens' Tale of Two Cities begins "It was the best of
times, it was the worst of times." In today's tale of two
worlds, it is a time when nothing can be done, it is a time when
something must be done. Popular anger and will is beginning to
demand that the resignation to vast inequality ends, and
something less gross takes its place. This will run on - and on.
( John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study
of Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is Director
of Journalism. Lloyd has written several books, including "What
the Media Are Doing to Our Politics" (2004). He is also a
contributing editor at FT and the founder of FT Magazine.)
