Nov 25 People live by stories. In our age, these
stories are both fashioned by them through social media and for
them by the mainstream media. Facebook and Twitter provide them
with galaxies of real and virtual characters; other outlets
deliver emotional narratives where stories are central, the
facts peripheral.
The modern politician who succeeds best is the one who
grasps enough of that dynamic to be able to exploit it. In the
U.S. presidential election, Hillary Clinton did not grasp it.
Clinton looks into things: policies, issues, problems. She knows
in some detail the possibilities of a settlement between the
Israelis and Palestinians, just as she knows the present and
future problems of the Affordable Care Act known as
Obamacare.She could give seminars on both in a minute, without
notes. And often did.
Donald Trump could not construct a sensible sentence about
either (or at least, has not). But like the hedgehog in the
Greek parable about that slow-moving animal and the quick,
bright fox,the fox knows many things while the hedgehog knows
one big thing. The U.S. president-elect knows that people need
stories, and he knows that if he wishes to be and remain under
the spotlight, he must supply them. He must find out what people
wish to see and hear in a story, then he must be that story.
The clearest recent example from Trump was his interview
with the New York Times on Tuesday. Judged by the standards of a
quick, bright fox, it was a disgrace. A mish-mash of
half-remembered details and rambling statements. Issues raised
by the editors and reporters of one of the United States' most
storied newspapers, all viewed through his own personal prism.
On his realization that the country is deeply divided: "All
of a sudden people are booing me."What if Republican legislators
didn't support his plans to improve infrastructure? "Let's see
if I get it done. Right now they're in love with me. O.K.?"
On a potential conflict of interests between his companies
and his presidency: "I understand why the president can't have a
conflict of interest now because everything a president does in
some ways is like a conflict of interest, but I have, I've built
a very great company and it's a big company and it's all over
the world. But I have to say, the partners come in, they're
very, very successful people. They come in, they'd say, they
said, 'Would it be possible to have a picture?' I think it's
wonderful to take a picture. I'm fine with a picture. But if it
were up to some people, I would never, ever see my daughter
Ivanka again."
The former Italian Prime Minister, Silvio Berlusconi, whose
many parallels with Trump have been much noted, once said to a
close associate : "Don't you understand? If something is not on
television it does not exist!" Berlusconi owned or controlled
almost all the main TV channels during his three terms as prime
minister. He understood that control over people's attention was
the key which, when turned, would usually open the door to
power.
As both the Italian and the American hedgehogs know, public
attention is often fitful, imperfectly formed, ignorant of the
science or reasoning behind policies and projects - and
increasingly suspicious of authority. Among the audience
receiving Trump at the New York Times was its CEO, Mark
Thompson, the former director general of the BBC, whose book,
"Enough Said: What's Gone Wrong With the Language of Politics?"
excoriates just the kind of rhetoric Trump deployed. Thompson
believes that that what he calls "rhetorical rationalism" - the
language of statements underpinned by reason, proofs and
argument - is now being chased from political speech in favor of
that of emotion and personality.
Thompson asked Trump whether he was committed to the First
Amendment guaranteeing freedom of speech, religion and the
press. Trump put himself squarely into the frame once more:
"Actually, somebody said to me on that, they said, 'You know,
it's a great idea, softening up those laws, but you may get sued
a lot more.' I said, 'You know, you're right, I never thought
about that.' I said, 'You know, I have to start thinking about
that.' So, I, I think you'll be O.K. I think you're going to be
fine."
In his command of the story, Trump seems to be on the same
page with a lengthening list of world figures, most of these
authoritarian. Russian President Vladimir Putin knows the same
big thing as he does: the Russia expert Arkady Ostrovsky
illuminates the effectiveness of a nightly show of the threats
to Russia overcome by the doughty Putin, who enjoys 80
percent-plus ratings in spite of the Russian recession. Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan knows it, and has suppressed most of
the news organizations that criticize him. President Rodrigo
Duterte of the Philippines knows it, and trades on his people's
fear of crime to unleash his police on alleged drug traders and
takers. More than 3,000 of these suspects are now dead.
The late Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez knew it too,
starring in his own "Alo Presidente!" live TV show that featured
him talking for anything up to eight hours on topics of his
choice. His "You're fired" style catchphrase: "Expropriate
it."The revolution of which he was the founder, core and symbol
is now ending in poverty and looming civil war.
Trump will govern a country which - contrary to the view of
some fearful liberals - will not permit authoritarian rule. It
may elect in heat, but will only be governed with cool reason.
He must cease to be in thrall to his "it's-all-about me"
narrative. He must grapple with the policies that his despised
Democratic rival Clinton spent her life mastering. Perhaps above
all, he must put statesmanship over showmanship.
