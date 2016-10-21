(John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of
Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is senior
research fellow. Lloyd has written several books, including
"What the Media Are Doing to Our Politics." He is also a
contributing editor at the "Financial Times" and the founder of
FT Magazine. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By John Lloyd
Oct 21 Can Donald Trump and the populist leaders
of Europe do us some good?
They do what populists have always done: play on fears,
especially of those not defined as "our" people; exaggerate
social breakdown; identify centrist and liberal governments as
out of touch and corrupt, and point to a cosmopolitan, snobbish
and self-interested elite with no respect for "the people."
This is their time. But could they also help, even
unwittingly, the societies they aspire to govern?
Most of the research suggests not. A recent study from
Harvard - not an institution loved by populists - contends that
in both the United States and Europe, the 1970s shift away from
class politics in rich countries to "post-material values"
sparked a cultural backlash, especially among white, older,
less-educated men - call them the "WOLEMS" - who "actively
reject the rising tide of progressive values, resent the
displacement of familiar traditional norms, and provide a pool
of supporters potentially vulnerable to populist appeals."
WOLEMS fear marginalization (many already experience it) and
often haven't the time left in their lives to make fundamental
changes. More than economic inequality, cultural distaste powers
them. Where they live is no longer the America, the France or
the Poland in which they believed they were raised - and the
social and cultural revolutions in their native society has
rendered them, the core native stock, outside the pale. They are
the minority now.
In the past, populism had many toxic characteristics. The Ku
Klux Klan extended its venom from black Americans to Jews and
Roman Catholics. In the mid-1920s, the Klan and its allies
helped push Congress to pass strict annual quotas that limited
immigration to the United States from eastern and southern
Europe to a few hundred immigrants a nation. The quotas weren't
lifted until 1965. Trump's demonization of Mexican immigrants as
rapists and criminals dips into this turgid pool. A Washington
Post fact checker found, however, no evidence to support the
view that Mexican immigrants committed more crimes than
native-born Americans.
In Europe, populists see Muslims as the dangerous aliens of
choice, given that terrorist attacks on the continent are
usually perpetrated in the name of militant Islamic groups.
While centrist politicians struggle to protest that the large
majority of Muslims abhor the attacks, the fear of violence has
made the National Front's Marine Le Pen one of the most popular
politicians in France and pushed the socialist government into
endorsing ridiculous bans on "burkinis" - full body coverings
for Muslim women bathers - bizarrely condemned as "provocative"
by former President Nicolas Sarkozy.
These characteristics don't seem to make for benign
legacies. But populism is the cry of part of a community - in
some cases and places, nearly all of a community - that believes
itself wounded. Its rallying point is that the labor of local
workers is undercut by immigrants, who weaken communal bonds by
refusing to respect them. A flood of cheap goods, the product of
free trade agreements, eviscerates local manufacturers. The
liberal cosmopolitan elite that forms the government enacts laws
that enforce tolerance of sexual and ethnic minorities, who are
not part of "us."
But populism is rooted in the same word as "people." The
movements based on it express a popular protest - and protests
are necessary in democracies. Bernie Sanders' pitch was based on
populist disgust at economic inequality and corporate greed -
and though he had few financially realistic policies, his
passionate advocacy struck chords and pushed rival presidential
candidate Hillary Clinton to acknowledge that globalization
measures she championed had hurt millions of Americans.
Populists in the past did the same as Sanders, and changed
policy. The Peoples' Party of the 1890s advocated greater state
intervention to help the "plain people" of the United States.
Although the party had a short life, its opposition to
exploitation became part of both Republican and Democratic
agendas at the turn of the century. Even the party's campaigns
against the employment of foreign labor, usually backed by labor
unions and often with racist overtones, led to better wages and
conditions for workers.
In the United Kingdom, where what Brexit means is still
being worked out, the government is investigating a long-overdue
plan to expand medical training to reduce the National Health
Service's dependence on foreign doctors and nurses who may face
post-Brexit barriers on non-British labor.
What might Trump's benign legacy be? It is likely to be one
in reaction to his policies and behavior, rather than learning
from it. Some men, who indulge in "locker room talk" about
sexual conquests, may be thinking again: Few things are a better
prompt to change than seeing one's own ugly image in a mirror
provided by another's actions. The insults Trump offered in July
to the patriotic family of Captain Humayun Khan, killed in Iraq,
should in their grossness, have caused those attracted to his
anti-Muslim diatribes to reconsider.
Similarly, though his policies on immigration were couched
in more insults, the status of millions of undocumented workers
in the United States needs to be addressed. His proposal to
reduce or eliminate tax loopholes for the superrich - if
sincere, given that he's one of them - is appropriate at a time
when the Panama Papers teach us how large these loopholes are.
Trump and his European comrades have ranged from right to
left across the spectrum, as populists tend to. In doing so,
they touch issues that needed airing, express resentments that
need a voice. Populist parties and champions, the U.S. historian
Richard Hofstadter remarked, are like bees: Once they sting,
they die. Trump will not die. My own bet is that he will found
a populist-right TV channel.
Populism can descend through several circles of hell into
fascism and Nazism. Yet, it can also be a cry of despair, of
frustration, an appeal for help couched in the language of
rejection and aggression. Democrats can beat populists, and
usually have, by attending to what underlies the surface
ugliness. That's likely to happen in the United States. We in
Europe must hope we have politicians able to face down the
challenge, too.
(John Lloyd)