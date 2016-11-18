(John Lloyd co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of
Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is senior
research fellow. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By John Lloyd
Nov 18 I'm a Donald Trump optimist. Like the
many who don't support him, I am alarmed that he won. But I
don't believe he will be as bad as the worst fears. It's a very
modest definition of optimism, but I think it's the best
liberals can come up with. The worst fears are widespread,
serious, and may yet prove to be well founded. Still, my main
reason for "optimism" is America's tradition of liberty, its
ineradicable pluralism - and (to sound a populist note) the
American people.
Those who view a Trump presidency pessimistically believe
his election to be "nothing less than a tragedy." Some see a
fascist in the making. The Russian-American writer Masha Gessen,
drawing on her experience of Vladimir Putin, wrote that rule one
of survival under authoritarian rule is to "Believe the
autocrat. He means what he says."
France's Le Monde's editorial was heavy with warnings of
de-globalization, trade wars and mass unemployment in the United
States and Europe. The chief editor of the German weekly Der
Spiegel, Klaus Brinkbäumer, wrote that the United States had
elected "a dangerously inexperienced and racist man." In The
Guardian, Gary Younge wrote that Trump "represents the
incoherent, inchoate and ill-informed rage against the fallout
of neoliberal globalization."
There was a welcome in Europe, and it was led by far right
leaders like Marine Le Pen of the French National Front, who
sees in Trump's "Make America Great Again" a model for France.
The transported-to-paradise leader of the UK Independence Party,
Nigel Farage, opined after his weekend meeting with Trump in
Trump Tower that he would be "a good president." There's been a
lot of popular support on social media, especially in an Italy
which elected Silvio Berlusconi three times in the past quarter
century. The British government has taken a "let's hope for the
best" view, with the Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, calling
on fellow European leaders to stop indulging in a "whinge-orama"
about the election of one whom Johnson had earlier said he would
take care to avoid on any trip to New York. The political writer
for the Financial Times, Janan Ganesh, thinks that liberals are
just flagellating themselves with horror forecasts, as they like
to do. So does the American economist and columnist Zachary
Karabell. But outside of the far right, everyone is at least a
little scared. Some, including a former British Foreign
Secretary, say they're terrified.
I'm more than a little scared, but also an optimist for the
following reasons:
First, a fascist leader needs fascists. There are some in
the United States, and they - the Ku Klux Klan and others - have
welcomed Trump's election. But most of his voters aren't in that
camp. Fascists want a strong state to crush opponents and to
provide jobs. Trump's people, working, middle or upper class,
want less, often much less, state. Far-rightists need an enemy
within, as the Nazis used the Jews, or externally, as Fascist
Italy did in its late and bloody grab for an empire in Africa.
The model Fascist countries - Italy from the 1920s, Germany from
the '30s - had populations desperate, impoverished and
humiliated enough to rally behind Fascist/Nazi leaders.
Americans are nowhere near that state. Nor is Trump anything
like as wholly ruthless as were Benito Mussolini and Adolf
Hitler.
Second, the Constitution of the United States is one of
freedom. Freedom, both constitutional and civic, is the common
currency of politics, with the right professing to value it more
than liberals. The Citizens United ruling by the Supreme Court,
which allowed unlimited corporate spending on elections, was
argued on the basis of the First Amendment guaranteeing freedom
of speech. The Second Amendment, granting the right to citizens
to bear arms, has made it almost impossible for legislators to
pass effective laws on gun control. In few other countries does
a constitution play such a central, and often contentious, role
in public life: that passionate attachment protects its checks
and balances, and the erosion of long-held rights, more
effectively than anything else - since laws and constitutions
are everywhere only as strong as public support, or at least
acquiescence.
Third, U.S. media, traditionally supposed to function as
watchdogs over the government, are not in good shape. They are
embarrassed by their over-reliance on polls which all but
guaranteed a Clinton win and are suffering from vertiginous
drops in advertising revenue. Trump, displaying once more his
ingrained infantilism, loves to crow over the blow he delivered
to their pride. The partisanship of cable channels, aping Fox,
will probably become more pronounced after this campaign. Few
major publications or networks have emerged from the election
with their credibility unscathed. But great newspapers such as
the New York Times have promised to learn from the experience.
In addition, voters now also have hundreds of sources of online
news, many on sites striving for objectivity. The relatively
free practice of journalism will remain powerfully influential.
Top American reporters and editors set world standards, and
won't abdicate from a self-defined, and democratic, duty to hold
power to account.
Fourth, Americans are famously adaptable. They're less bound
by tradition than their European counterparts and are unafraid
of change. This election is widely viewed as a reflection of the
nation's bigotry and xenophobia, but it could also be seen as
the "discovery" of the nation's alienated white working class in
a way that has some parallels with white America's "discovery"
of a much more radically disenfranchised African American
population in the 1960s. Like the latter, the president will
have to address the former - though Trump, hailed as a savior,
may prove to deepen the plight of the left-behinds. U.S.
liberals have a large job to do in revising their policies, as
do European leftists. Both will be energetic in doing so, though
that may take some time. The Europeans, one should note, have
yet to 'discover' the millions of young men and women - around
40 per cent in Italy, Spain and Greece - who can find no jobs.
Fifth, Trump may not be as quick to disrupt international
agreements as his campaign rhetoric suggests. Trump has
Republican majorities in both House and Senate, but not
Republican assent to all his policies. Party legislators may
agree that other NATO members should pay more toward maintaining
the Alliance - some Europeans accept that - but many Republicans
support NATO, often fervently. Indeed, within days of his
election Trump committed himself to maintaining a strong
relationship with the Alliance during a meeting with President
Barack Obama.
The fate of pending trade agreements, particularly the Trans
Pacific Partnership (TPP) with Asia, is less clear. But even if
the Republican Congress refuses to ratify the treaty, it's not
unreasonable to think that Trump - who met with Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe in New York on Thursday - might be swayed by
those like distinguished Japanese political scientist, Yoichi
Funabashi, who argues that the United States would be ceding the
Asia-Pacific region to China's economic expansionism if
Washington doesn't participate in multilateral trade agreements.
This faith seems to me to be justified by tradition,
Constitution and the record of American actions in intervening
on the side of freedom, even if at times disastrously. All bets
are off if the world falls into a deeper recession, and the
threatened decimation of jobs brought about by advanced
computerization and robotization actually materializes. But in
that case, the bets are off everywhere, including in an
enfeebled and already economically stagnant Europe. Until such a
dismal eventuality, American liberals must now trust the
Constitution, with its checking and balancing institutions, its
guarantee of free speech and a free press, and above all the
American people, including those they blame for the Trump
victory. They have, in any case, no choice.
(Reporting by John Lloyd)